Kroton Educacional : Synthetic Map AESM 2018

Belo Horizonte, August 30, 2018, Kroton Educacional S.A. (B3: KROT3; OTCQX: KROTY) -

"Kroton" or "Company", in compliance with Instruction 481/2009 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), as amended, announces to its shareholders and investors and the general market the synthetic map of votes received by the Company's bookkeeping bank, Banco Bradesco S.A., through Distance Voting Ballots.

Deliberation Number Deliberation Vote Number of Shares % of Total Shares ex-Treasury 1 Do you wish to approve the Restricted Stock Option Plan of the Company, as per the model attached to the Management Proposal? Yes 137,169,457 8.4% No 461,502,461 28.4% Abstain 574,032 0.0%

