Current Report No. 22/2019: Notice of the Annual General Meeting of KRUK S.A. and draft resolutions

05/29/2019 | 02:29pm EDT

Acting on the basis of Art. 399.1 in conjunction with Art. 395.1 and 395.2 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 15.3 of the Articles of Association, Management Board of Kruk S.A. (the Company) convenes the Annual General Meeting of KRUK S.A. for 13.00 am on Jun 25th 2019 in Warsaw, Al. Jerozolimskie 45, the Polonia Palace Hotel, the Toronto Room, with the following agenda:
1) Opening of the Annual General Meeting.
2) Appointment of the Chair of the Annual General Meeting.
3) Confirmation that the Annual General Meeting has been duly convened and has the capacity to adopt resolutions.
4) Adoption of the agenda.
5) Presentation by the Company's Management Board of the financial results achieved by the Company and other material information presented in the financial statements.
6) Review of the KRUK Supervisory Board's Report for 2018.
7) Review of the separate financial statements of KRUK S.A. for the financial year ended December 31st, 2018 and adoption of a resolution to approve the separate financial statements.
8) Review of the Management Board's proposal concerning the coverage of loss for the financial year 2018 and distribution of dividend to the Company's shareholders. Adoption of resolution on coverage of loss for the financial year 2018 and distribution of dividend to the Company's shareholders.
9) Review of the Directors' Report on the operations of KRUK S.A. in 2018 and adoption of a resolution to approve the Directors' Report.
10) Review of the consolidated financial statements of the KRUK Group for the financial year ended December 31st 2018 and adoption of a resolution to approve the consolidated financial statements.
11) Review of the Directors' Report on the operations of the KRUK Group in 2018 and adoption of a resolution to approve the Directors' Report.
12) Adoption of resolutions concerning:
a) granting discharge to members of the Company's Management Board in respect of performance of their duties in the financial year 2018,
c) granting discharge to members of the Company's Supervisory Board in respect of performance of their duties in the financial year 2018.
13) Adoption of resolution to determine the number of members of the Supervisory Board for the next term of office.
14) Adoption of resolutions to appoint members of the Supervisory Board of the new term of office
15) Adoption of resolutions to determine the rules of remunerating members of the Supervisory Board of KRUK S.A
16) Closing of the Meeting

Attached hereto the Company publishes the full text of the notice of the Annual General Meeting given in accordance with Art. 402[2] of the Commercial Companies Code, along with the draft resolutions to be debated at the Meeting.
Detailed legal basis: Par. 19.1.1 and 19.1.2 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of March 29th 2018 on current and periodic information […]

Disclaimer

KRUK SA published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 18:28:16 UTC
