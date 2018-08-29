Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  KRUK S.A.    KRU   PLKRK0000010

KRUK S.A. (KRU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Current Report No. 29/2018: Change of publication date for the half-year 2018 report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 12:37pm CEST

29/08/2018

The Management Board of KRUK S.A. ('Company') reports that the publication date for KRUK S.A.'s consolidated and separate report for half-year 2018 (Semi-annual reports) has been changed. The Semi-annual reports will be published on September 7th 2018. The publication date of the Semi-annual reports, as announced earlier by the Company in Current Report No. 1/2018 of January 8th 2018, was September 9th 2018.
Legal basis: Par. 80.2 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of March 29th 2018 on current and periodic information to be published by issuers of securities […].

Disclaimer

KRUK SA published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 10:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KRUK S.A.
12:37pCURRENT REPORT NO. 29/2018 : Change of publication date for the half-year 2018 r..
PU
08/24CURRENT REPORT NO. 28/2018 : Subsidiary wins a tender to buy a debt portfolios o..
PU
07/31CURRENT REPORT NO. 27/2018 : Agreement for assignment of claims signed with a Ca..
PU
07/24CURRENT REPORT NO. 26/2018 : Registration of amendments to KRUK Articles of Asso..
PU
07/13CURRENT REPORT NO. 25/2018 : Subsidiary wins tender for a debt portfolio on the ..
PU
07/09CURRENT REPORT NO. 24/2018 : Decision to undertake review of strategic growth op..
PU
07/09CURRENT REPORT NO. 23/2018 : Expenditure on and recoveries from debt portfolios
PU
05/16Polish debt collector KRUK targets Italian bad loans for business growth
RE
04/26KRUK IN Q1 2018 : Growth based on solid...
PU
04/23CURRENT REPORT NO. 21/2018 : Claim assignment agreements executed on the Polish ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015New Bank Rules Will Accomplish The Same As The Old Bank Rules 
2015Regulations Are Bad Enough, But QE May Have Been So Much Worse 
2015FDIC : Branches not obsolete yet 
2015Financials stumble after dovish FOMC minutes 
2015Shoot Bank Of America Now - The Case For Super Glass-Steagall Is Overwhelming 
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 1 198 M
EBIT 2018 496 M
Net income 2018 346 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,06%
P/E ratio 2018 11,33
P/E ratio 2019 10,25
EV / Sales 2018 3,30x
EV / Sales 2019 4,73x
Capitalization 3 950 M
Chart KRUK S.A.
Duration : Period :
KRUK S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRUK S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 261  PLN
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piotr Krupa Chairman-Management Board
Piotr Henryk Stepniak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Krzysztof Bogumil Kawalec Member-Supervisory Board
Józef Wancer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Katarzyna Beuch Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRUK S.A.-22.66%1 080
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.8.72%8 397
ALD25.75%7 665
TOKYO CENTURY CORP11.19%5 811
GRENKE AG31.00%5 575
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED73.09%5 290
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.