Current Report No. 29/2018: Change of publication date for the half-year 2018 report

29/08/2018

The Management Board of KRUK S.A. ('Company') reports that the publication date for KRUK S.A.'s consolidated and separate report for half-year 2018 (Semi-annual reports) has been changed. The Semi-annual reports will be published on September 7th 2018. The publication date of the Semi-annual reports, as announced earlier by the Company in Current Report No. 1/2018 of January 8th 2018, was September 9th 2018.

Legal basis: Par. 80.2 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of March 29th 2018 on current and periodic information to be published by issuers of securities […].