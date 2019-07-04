Log in
Current Report No. 37/2019: Registration of a change in the share capital of KRUK S.A.

07/04/2019 | 10:28am EDT

The Management Board of KRUK S.A. (the 'Company') announces that received a decision to register on July 4th by the District Court for Wrocław-Fabryczna in Wrocław, 6th Commercial Division of the National Court Register, on June 27th 2019, of a PLN 43,794 increase in the share capital of KRUK S.A. through the issue of Series F shares. The entry of the share capital increase in the National Court Register is of declaratory nature. Pursuant to Resolution No. 26/2014 of the Annual General Meeting of KRUK S.A. (Resolution) dated May 28th 2014, the share capital was increased as part of the conditional share capital increase through the issue of 43,794 Series F shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share. The issue of Series F shares was related to the exercise of rights attached to Series A,B and C subscription warrants by eligible persons. Series A, B and C warrants were issued as part of the incentive scheme addressed to key management staff of KRUK S.A. and the Group companies.
KRUK S.A.'s share capital currently comprises:
- 2,692,220 Series A bearer shares with a par value of PLN 1 per share,
- 11,366,600 Series AA bearer shares with a par value of PLN 1 per share,
- 1,250,000 Series B bearer shares with a par value of PLN 1 per share,
- 491,520 Series C bearer shares with a par value of PLN 1 per share,
- 1,100,000 Series D bearer shares with a par value of PLN 1 per share
- 843,876 Series E bearer shares with a par value of PLN 1 per share
- 186,439 Series F bearer shares with a par value of PLN 1 per share and
- 1,000,000 Series G bearer shares with a par value of PLN 1 per share.
Currently, the share capital of KRUK S.A. amounts to PLN 18,930,655 and is divided into 18,930,655 shares, conferring 18,930,655 voting rights at the Company's General Meeting.
At the same time, in accordance with the above, Par. 4.1 of the Company's Articles of Association was amended to give it the following wording:
'Par. 4 Share Capital
1. The share capital of the Company amounts to 18,930,655 (in words: eighteen million nine hundred and thirty thousand six hundred and fifty-five) zlotys and is divided into 18,930,655 (in words eighteen million nine hundred and thirty thousand six hundred and fifty-five) shares with the par value of 1 (one) zloty each, of which:
(a) 2 692 220 (in words: two million six hundred ninety two thousand two hundred twenty) ordinary bearer shares of A series,
(b) 11 366 600 (in words: eleven million three hundred sixty six thousand six hundred) ordinary bearer shares of AA series,
(c) 1 250 000 (in words: one million two hundred fifty thousand) ordinary bearer shares of B series,
(d) 491 520 (in words: four hundred ninety one thousand five hundred twenty) ordinary bearer shares of C series,
(e) 1 100 000 (in words: one million one hundred thousand) ordinary bearer shares of D series,
(f) 843 876 (in words: eight hundred forty three thousand eight hundred seventy six) ordinary bearer shares of E series,
(g) 186,439 (in words: one hundred and eighty-six thousand four hundred and thirty-nine ) ordinary bearer shares of F series,
(h) 1 000 000 (in words: one million) ordinary bearer shares of G series.'
The issuer shall attached consolidated text of the Statute of the Company taking into account the above change.
Detailed legal basis: Par. 5.1 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of April 20th 2018 on current and periodic information […]

Disclaimer

KRUK SA published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 14:27:03 UTC
About