KRUK S.A.

KRUK S.A.

(KRU)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Current Report No. 42/2019: Allotment of bonds issued under the Sixth Public Bond Issue Programme

0
09/02/2019 | 08:15am EDT

Further to Current Report No. 41/2019 of August 1st 2019 on the Sixth Public Bond Issue Programme (the 'Programme'), the Management Board of KRUK S.A. (the 'Company') announces that on September 2nd 2019 it passed a resolution (the 'Resolution') declaring the success of the issue of Series AJ1 unsecured ordinary bearer coupon bonds (the 'Bonds'), carried out as part of the Programme covered by the Base Prospectus approved by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority on July 5th 2019 (the 'Prospectus'). In the Resolution of the Company's Management Board, the Bond issue was declared successful and 250,000 Bonds, each with a nominal value equal to the issue price of PLN 100 and with a total value of PLN 25,000,000, were allotted. The period of subscription for the 250,000 Bonds was August 12th 2019 (inclusive) - August 29th 2019 (inclusive). The Bonds were allotted on September 2nd 2019. The issue was not divided into tranches. During the subscription period 898 Investors placed 1,061 subscription orders for 557,213 Bonds. As a result of proportional reduction of 55.13%, the Company allotted 250,000 Bonds in response to subscription orders from 880 Investors. A detailed summary of the issue will be presented in a separate current report.

Disclaimer

KRUK SA published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 12:14:05 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 1 271 M
EBIT 2019 518 M
Net income 2019 352 M
Debt 2019 2 705 M
Yield 2019 3,22%
P/E ratio 2019 8,87x
P/E ratio 2020 9,10x
EV / Sales2019 4,60x
EV / Sales2020 4,40x
Capitalization 3 142 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 190,92  PLN
Last Close Price 166,00  PLN
Spread / Highest target 71,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piotr Krupa Chairman-Management Board
Piotr Henryk Stepniak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michal Zasepa Head-Finance
Krzysztof Bogumil Kawalec Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Józef Wancer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRUK S.A.5.87%789
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.35.40%7 204
BOC AVIATION LTD16.91%6 030
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 276
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD11.46%4 813
TOKYO CENTURY CORP-10.08%4 257
