Current Report No. 42/2019: Allotment of bonds issued under the Sixth Public Bond Issue Programme

Further to Current Report No. 41/2019 of August 1st 2019 on the Sixth Public Bond Issue Programme (the 'Programme'), the Management Board of KRUK S.A. (the 'Company') announces that on September 2nd 2019 it passed a resolution (the 'Resolution') declaring the success of the issue of Series AJ1 unsecured ordinary bearer coupon bonds (the 'Bonds'), carried out as part of the Programme covered by the Base Prospectus approved by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority on July 5th 2019 (the 'Prospectus'). In the Resolution of the Company's Management Board, the Bond issue was declared successful and 250,000 Bonds, each with a nominal value equal to the issue price of PLN 100 and with a total value of PLN 25,000,000, were allotted. The period of subscription for the 250,000 Bonds was August 12th 2019 (inclusive) - August 29th 2019 (inclusive). The Bonds were allotted on September 2nd 2019. The issue was not divided into tranches. During the subscription period 898 Investors placed 1,061 subscription orders for 557,213 Bonds. As a result of proportional reduction of 55.13%, the Company allotted 250,000 Bonds in response to subscription orders from 880 Investors. A detailed summary of the issue will be presented in a separate current report.