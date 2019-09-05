Current Report No. 43/2019: Execution of syndicated revolving credit facility agreement

Further to Current Report No. 35/2017 of July 3rd 2017, the Management Board of KRUK S.A. (the Company) announces that today, September 5th 2019, the Company and its subsidiaries ei. InvestCapital LTD, Kruk Romania SRL and Prokura NS FIZ (the 'Borrowers') entered into a multi-currency revolving credit (the 'Credit Facility') facility addendum (the 'Addendum') with a bank syndicate comprising of DNB Bank ASA of Oslo, ING Bank Śląski S.A. of Katowice, Santander Bank Polska of Warsaw, and mBank S.A. of Warsaw (the 'Lenders'). The subject matter of the Addendum is to increase the Credit Facility up to the maximum amount of EUR 260 million and to extend the availability of the Credit Facility for another 12 months. Other terms and conditions of the loan agreement were not materially changed.

