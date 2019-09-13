Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  KRUK S.A.    KRU   PLKRK0000010

KRUK S.A.

(KRU)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Current Report No. 45/2019: Closing of the public offering of Series AJ1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 08:37am EDT

Further to Current Report No. 41/2019 of August 1st 2019 on the Sixth Public Bond Issue Programme (the 'Programme'), the Management Board of KRUK S.A. (the 'Company') announces that the offering of Series AJ1 unsecured ordinary bearer coupon bonds (the 'Bonds'), carried out as part of the Programme covered by the Base Prospectus approved by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority on July 5th 2019 (the 'Prospectus') has been closed. The period of subscription for the 250,000 Bonds was August 12th 2019 (inclusive) - August 29th 2019 (inclusive). The Bonds were allotted on September 2nd 2019. The issue was not divided into tranches. During the subscription period 898 Investors placed 1,061 subscription orders for 557,213 Bonds. As a result of proportional reduction of 55.13%, the Company allotted 250,000 Bonds in response to subscription orders from 880 Investors. The Bonds were acquired at the issue price of PLN 100 per bond. No underwriter acquired the Bonds. The Company did not conclude any underwriting agreement in connection with the Bond offering. The issue value, understood as the product of the number of the Bonds covered by the offering and the issue price, was PLN 25,000,000. The cost of preparing and carrying out the bond offerings, as well as promoting the offerings and preparing documentation, including the issue prospectus, taking into consideration the cost of advisory services, will only be known after all issues under the Programme have been carried out. As no information is available on the total cost of the Programme and the final number of bonds issued under the Programme, the Company will announce the total and unit cost of the offerings in a separate current report, which will be published once the final bond issue under the Programme has been completed. The costs incurred by the Company in connection with the offering of Bonds under the Programme are charged to the Company's operating expenses.
Detailed legal basis: Par. 16.1 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of March 29th 2018 on current and periodic information […]

Disclaimer

KRUK SA published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 12:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KRUK S.A.
08:37aCURRENT REPORT NO. 45/2019 : Closing of the public offering of Series AJ1
PU
09/10CURRENT REPORT NO. 44/2019 : Notification of transactions received under Article..
PU
09/05KRUK S A : Solid recoveries from purchased portfolios in...
PU
09/05CURRENT REPORT NO. 43/2019 : Execution of syndicated revolving credit facility a..
PU
09/02CURRENT REPORT NO. 42/2019 : Allotment of bonds issued under the Sixth Public Bo..
PU
08/01CURRENT REPORT NO. 41/2019 : Resolution of the Management Board on issue of bond..
PU
07/10CURRENT REPORT NO. 39/2019 : Expenditure on and recoveries from debt portfolios
PU
07/04CURRENT REPORT NO. 37/2019 : Registration of a change in the share capital of KR..
PU
06/28CURRENT REPORT NO. 36/2019 : Allotment of unsecured bearer bonds
PU
06/25CURRENT REPORT NO. 34/2019 : Appointment of Supervisory Board members
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 1 275 M
EBIT 2019 525 M
Net income 2019 353 M
Debt 2019 2 739 M
Yield 2019 3,38%
P/E ratio 2019 8,45x
P/E ratio 2020 8,40x
EV / Sales2019 4,50x
EV / Sales2020 4,44x
Capitalization 2 995 M
Chart KRUK S.A.
Duration : Period :
KRUK S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRUK S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 175,24  PLN
Last Close Price 158,20  PLN
Spread / Highest target 49,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piotr Krupa Chairman-Management Board
Piotr Henryk Stepniak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michal Zasepa Head-Finance
Krzysztof Bogumil Kawalec Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Józef Wancer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRUK S.A.0.89%763
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.41.94%7 576
BOC AVIATION LTD28.76%6 651
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 633
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD25.44%5 328
TOKYO CENTURY CORP10.71%5 156
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group