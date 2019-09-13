Current Report No. 45/2019: Closing of the public offering of Series AJ1

Further to Current Report No. 41/2019 of August 1st 2019 on the Sixth Public Bond Issue Programme (the 'Programme'), the Management Board of KRUK S.A. (the 'Company') announces that the offering of Series AJ1 unsecured ordinary bearer coupon bonds (the 'Bonds'), carried out as part of the Programme covered by the Base Prospectus approved by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority on July 5th 2019 (the 'Prospectus') has been closed. The period of subscription for the 250,000 Bonds was August 12th 2019 (inclusive) - August 29th 2019 (inclusive). The Bonds were allotted on September 2nd 2019. The issue was not divided into tranches. During the subscription period 898 Investors placed 1,061 subscription orders for 557,213 Bonds. As a result of proportional reduction of 55.13%, the Company allotted 250,000 Bonds in response to subscription orders from 880 Investors. The Bonds were acquired at the issue price of PLN 100 per bond. No underwriter acquired the Bonds. The Company did not conclude any underwriting agreement in connection with the Bond offering. The issue value, understood as the product of the number of the Bonds covered by the offering and the issue price, was PLN 25,000,000. The cost of preparing and carrying out the bond offerings, as well as promoting the offerings and preparing documentation, including the issue prospectus, taking into consideration the cost of advisory services, will only be known after all issues under the Programme have been carried out. As no information is available on the total cost of the Programme and the final number of bonds issued under the Programme, the Company will announce the total and unit cost of the offerings in a separate current report, which will be published once the final bond issue under the Programme has been completed. The costs incurred by the Company in connection with the offering of Bonds under the Programme are charged to the Company's operating expenses.

