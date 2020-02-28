Log in
Current Report No. 3/2020: Update of KRUK Group's preliminary estimated net profit for 2019

02/28/2020 | 04:01pm EST

Having been notified, on February 28th 2020, of the updated preliminary estimate of the KRUK Group's net profit for 2019, the Management Board of KRUK S.A. (the 'Company') decided to publicly announce it.
The preliminary estimate of the KRUK Group's consolidated net profit for 2019 is PLN 277m.
The figure is subject to change.
The finally determined financial results will be disclosed in the audited consolidated annual report of the KRUK Group for 2019, scheduled for issue on March 5th 2020.

Disclaimer

KRUK SA published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 21:00:25 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 1 294 M
EBIT 2019 492 M
Net income 2019 334 M
Debt 2019 2 421 M
Yield 2019 3,62%
P/E ratio 2019 7,79x
P/E ratio 2020 7,81x
EV / Sales2019 4,07x
EV / Sales2020 4,15x
Capitalization 2 842 M
