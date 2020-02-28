Current Report No. 3/2020: Update of KRUK Group's preliminary estimated net profit for 2019

Having been notified, on February 28th 2020, of the updated preliminary estimate of the KRUK Group's net profit for 2019, the Management Board of KRUK S.A. (the 'Company') decided to publicly announce it.

The preliminary estimate of the KRUK Group's consolidated net profit for 2019 is PLN 277m.

The figure is subject to change.

The finally determined financial results will be disclosed in the audited consolidated annual report of the KRUK Group for 2019, scheduled for issue on March 5th 2020.