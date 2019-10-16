Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  KRUK Spólka Akcyjna    KRU   PLKRK0000010

KRUK SPÓLKA AKCYJNA

(KRU)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna : finalises acquisition of GetBack's assets in...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 01:39pm EDT

On October 16th 2019, KRUK finalised a debt assignment transaction on the Romanian secondary market, becoming the owner of a debt portfolio comprising more than 640 thousand cases. The assets were acquired from GetBack Recovery S.R.L. for PLN 37.4m, and the amount was disclosed in the KRUK Group's Q2 2019 investment expenditure.

The debts covered by the agreement of June 8th 2019 were effectively assigned after consent had been obtained from the court-appointed insolvency administrator of GetBack S.A. and all formal requirements of the transaction had been satisfied.

'Once again, KRUK has proved its capability on the Romanian market. The transaction was complex and unique in that it involved the acquisition of a portfolio of over 640 thousand cases on the secondary market. It was time-consuming and required an adequate degree of commitment from each of the parties involved. Business-wise, the key aspect was to assess the portfolio in order to close the negotiations. One of the final conditions for closing the deal was to obtain clearance from the insolvency administrator appointed by the court in the accelerated arrangement proceedings with respect to GetBack S.A. w restrukturyzacji of Warsaw and payment of the price on the contractual terms, 'said Piotr Krupa, President of the KRUK S.A. Management Board.

'I have always emphasised that we are open to investing in the secondary market as well. It was therefore obvious that we were determined to take a closer look at our competitor's debt portfolios, especially that favourable conditions had been created for doing so. Today, the last formal requirements set down in our agreement with GetBack were fulfilled - it is an important moment, but we are not calling it a day. My transaction team is already actively working on further investments. The fourth quarter, especially in Romania, is a period of increased transaction activity, offering a multitude of investment opportunities,' said Piotr Krupa, President of the KRUK S.A. Management Board.

KRUK's debt is kept at low levels and its financial position permits further investments. Its net debt to equity stood at 1.3x at the end of H1 2019, one of the lowest debt ratios within the industry.

Disclaimer

KRUK SA published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 17:38:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KRUK SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
01:39pKRUK SPÓLKA AKCYJNA : finalises acquisition of GetBack's assets in...
PU
01:19pCURRENT REPORT NO. 48/2019 : Satisfaction of conditions precedent under debt ass..
PU
10/10KRUK IN Q3 2019 : Investments in four countries and...
PU
09/13CURRENT REPORT NO. 45/2019 : Closing of the public offering of Series AJ1
PU
09/10CURRENT REPORT NO. 44/2019 : Notification of transactions received under Article..
PU
09/05KRUK S A : Solid recoveries from purchased portfolios in...
PU
09/05CURRENT REPORT NO. 43/2019 : Execution of syndicated revolving credit facility a..
PU
09/02CURRENT REPORT NO. 42/2019 : Allotment of bonds issued under the Sixth Public Bo..
PU
08/01CURRENT REPORT NO. 41/2019 : Resolution of the Management Board on issue of bond..
PU
07/10CURRENT REPORT NO. 39/2019 : Expenditure on and recoveries from debt portfolios
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 1 278 M
EBIT 2019 523 M
Net income 2019 352 M
Debt 2019 2 739 M
Yield 2019 4,36%
P/E ratio 2019 6,57x
P/E ratio 2020 6,40x
EV / Sales2019 3,95x
EV / Sales2020 3,75x
Capitalization 2 306 M
Chart KRUK SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
Duration : Period :
KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRUK SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 186,53  PLN
Last Close Price 121,80  PLN
Spread / Highest target 93,8%
Spread / Average Target 53,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piotr Krupa Chairman-Management Board
Piotr Henryk Stepniak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michal Zasepa Head-Finance
Krzysztof Bogumil Kawalec Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Katarzyna Beuch Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRUK SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-22.32%593
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.36.87%7 352
BOC AVIATION LIMITED25.67%6 476
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 593
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED27.38%5 370
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION5.25%4 865
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group