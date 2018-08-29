Krystal Biotech to Present at Upcoming B. Riley FBR and H.C. Wainwright Healthcare Investor Conferences

Log in
08/29/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech Inc., (“Krystal”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), a gene therapy company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from skin diseases, today announced that Krish S. Krishnan, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the B. Riley FBR Annual Healthcare Investor Conference, taking place on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at the New York Marriott and present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 5, 2018 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York. Details for the conferences and presentations are as follows:

B. Riley FBR Annual Healthcare Investor Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 4
Time: 12:50 – 1:50 p.m. EDT (panel discussion)
Location: New York Marriott

H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 5
Time: 3:50 - 4:15 p.m. EDT
Location: St. Regis Hotel, New York
Room: Louis XVI A (2nd floor)
Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/rrshq28/krys

About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) is a gene therapy company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential of KB103 to treat the underlying causes of DEB, the timetable for bringing GMP manufacturing in-house and the potential for rapid development of the company’s clinical programs.  You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes” and “expects.” Forward-looking statements are based on Krystal’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Krystal’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement on Form S-1 and Form 10-K, as amended from time to time, under the caption “Risk Factors.”

CONTACTS:

Investors:
Ashley R. Robinson 
LifeSci Advisors
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:
Darren Opland, PhD
LifeSci Public Relations
darren@lifescipublicrelations.com

Source: Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
