Krystal Biotech to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference

0
03/01/2019 | 08:02am EST

PITTSBURGH, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech Inc., (“Krystal”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), a gene therapy company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from skin diseases, today announced that Krish S. Krishnan, chairman and chief executive officer, will be presenting at the upcoming Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference being held on March 11-13, 2019 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place.

Details for the conference and presentation are as follows:

Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference
Presentation Date:Wednesday, March 13
Presentation Time:8:00 – 8:30 a.m. ET
Breakout Session:8:40 – 9:10 a.m. ET
Location:Boston Marriott Copley Place
Webcast:http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen52/krys/

The presentation sessions are scheduled for 30 minutes and will be followed by a 30-minute breakout session in an adjoining room. The breakout will be a strictly informal Q&A session with no AV/webcast.

About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) is a gene therapy company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential of KB103 to treat the underlying causes of DEB, the timetable for bringing GMP manufacturing in-house and the potential for rapid development of the company’s clinical programs.  You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes” and “expects.” Forward-looking statements are based on Krystal’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Krystal’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement on Form S-1 and Form 10-K, as amended from time to time, under the caption “Risk Factors.”

CONTACTS:

Investors:
Ashley R. Robinson 
LifeSci Advisors
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:
Darren Opland, PhD
LifeSci Public Relations
darren@lifescipublicrelations.com

Source: Krystal Biotech, Inc.

 

KRYS.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
