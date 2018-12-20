Log in
KSB SE & Co KgaA

KSB SE & CO KGAA (KSB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time TRADEGATE AG - 12/20 12:10:52 pm
289.5000 EUR   -1.86%
2017KSB AG : quaterly earnings release
2017KSB AG : annual earnings release
2013KSB AG : quaterly earnings release
KSB : New high-efficiency pressure booster systems / ISH 2019

12/20/2018 | 11:00am CET

At ISH 2019 the KSB Group will be exhibiting a whole range of new pressure booster systems. One of the new introductions is KSB Delta Solo, a type series of fully automatic, ready-to-connect single-pump systems.

Each system is fitted with a multistage Movitec pump and a motor-mounted frequency inverter. Output is adjusted to the demand by increasing or decreasing the speed.

The SVP variant is driven by a high-efficiency synchronous reluctance motor (0.55 to 7.5 kW) of the KSB SuPremE type series, designed for three-phase current, 400 volts, in combination with PumpDrive Eco. The more economical MPV variant (0.55 to 1.1 kW) has a three-phase IE3 motor which can be connected to a single-phase 230 V power supply. All type series require a mains frequency of 50 Hz.

The pump is started up by a pressure drop in the piping when a consumer installation is opened. When the pressure in the membrane-type accumulator rises again, KSB Delta Solo stops. Should lack of water occur in the inlet, the frequency inverter will automatically stop the motor to prevent any damage caused dry running.

All systems are supplied ready-to-connect, pre-assembled and factory-tested. This makes commissioning easy and fast for the service personnel. To prevent contamination of its components KSB Delta Solo is manufactured and assembled under stringent hygienic conditions.

The SVP variant has a pipe filling function enabling smooth, slow start-up of the system during commissioning or in the case of water loss in the piping system.

All wetted parts are made of stainless steel, brass or powder-coated materials. This results in corrosion resistance and a long service life. The systems are approved for drinking water to the French ACS and British WRAS regulations, which are amongst the strictest in all of Europe. The installed valves are approved in accordance with the German DVGW drinking water regulation.

What makes the newly designed non-return valve unique is that its length can be adjusted to enable easy removal of the pump for maintenance.

[Attachment] Photo: The SVP variant of the new KSB Delta Solo pressure booster systems is driven by high-efficiency synchronous reluctance motors of the KSB SuPremE type series.© KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Frankenthal

Disclaimer

KSB SE & Co KgaA published this content on 20 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2018 09:59:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 234 M
EBIT 2018 71,5 M
Net income 2018 24,9 M
Finance 2018 225 M
Yield 2018 1,95%
P/E ratio 2018 23,19
P/E ratio 2019 11,21
EV / Sales 2018 0,13x
EV / Sales 2019 0,11x
Capitalization 513 M
Chart KSB SE & CO KGAA
Duration : Period :
KSB SE & Co KgaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KSB SE & CO KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 347 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Timmermann Chief Executive Officer & Director-Human Resources
Bernd Flohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Schmitz Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Stephan Bross Chief Technical Officer & Member-Management Board
Klaus Kühborth Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KSB SE & CO KGAA-41.24%585
XYLEM-4.50%11 705
IDEX CORPORATION-4.75%9 642
GRACO INC.-10.68%6 722
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION-7.29%5 111
INTERPUMP GROUP SPA-2.44%3 175
