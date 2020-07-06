Log in
KSB SE & Co. KGaA    KSB   DE0006292006

KSB SE & CO. KGAA

(KSB)
KSB : sells three service companies

07/06/2020 | 03:39am EDT

Frankenthal Following the sale of SPI Énergie in January, the German pumps and valves manufacturer KSB is continuing with the restructuring of its French service activities by selling three of its companies specialising in maintenance for the nuclear sector and industry to the Orano group.

Employing around 200 staff KSB Service Énergie (KSE) and its subsidiary STII are recognised for their expertise in nuclear maintenance. Having continuously developed in a regulated and highly challenging niche market, KSE is one of the few integrated service providers authorised by EDF to bid for its multi-year valve maintenance tenders for its nuclear power stations.

With almost 100 employees KSB Service Cotumer (KSC) specialises in industrial maintenance and maintenance for the energy sector. Based in eastern France, KSC offers turnkey maintenance services at its workshop and on site.

These three companies have been acquired by Orano DS, a subsidiary of the Orano group specialising in nuclear decommissioning and service activities. Employing 16,000 staff worldwide, Orano generates annual sales revenue of around € 3.8 billion. This move enables Orano DS to obtain the status of integrated valves service provider while simultaneously strengthening its portfolio of services for nuclear power stations.

'By selling these three companies, we are continuing the restructuring of our service activities which we started at the beginning of the year. As part of the expansion of the KSB SupremeServ brand, we are focussing on our core activities in the area of services and spare parts where we can achieve sustainable, profitable growth. We are confident that the acquisition of our three companies by Orano will open up new opportunities for their development,' says KSB's CEO Stephan Timmermann.

Disclaimer

KSB SE & Co. KgaA published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 07:38:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 085 M 2 355 M 2 355 M
Net income 2020 11,5 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
Net cash 2020 195 M 220 M 220 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 388 M 437 M 439 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 15 645
Free-Float 57,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Timmermann Chief Executive Officer & Director-Human Resources
Bernd Flohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Schmitz Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Stephan Bross Chief Technical Officer & Member-Management Board
Klaus Kühborth Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KSB SE & CO. KGAA-22.58%437
IDEX CORPORATION-8.20%11 904
XYLEM-16.97%11 770
GRACO INC.-6.71%8 082
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION-43.06%3 688
INTERPUMP GROUP SPA-6.16%3 201
