KSG Agro : Agroholding increased sales of pork by 10% according to September results

KSG Agro Agroholding increased its pork sales by 10% in September up to 786 864 kg.

KSG Agro agricultural holding increased its sales of pork produced in the pig farm in the village Niva Trudova by 10% in September. While in August the sales volume of pigs was 736,030 kg, in September it reached 786,684 kg. Thus, sales growth amounted to 10%.

'We see serious prospects in increasing our share in the pork market,' comments Sergiy Kasianov, Chairman of the Board of Directors at KSG Agro, 'Ukrainian customers are interested in consuming high-quality pork, and while its market volumes do not satisfy the existing demand, so we can talk about a gradual increase in sales' .

According to Sergiy Kasianov, at present, the project for the development of the pig complex has been implemented by 50% and has about 60 thousand livestock of one-time pigs and 4,5 thousand sows. 'According to the project, we should have 8.6 thousand, and we will do everything to continue to develop the project and increase the number of sows, livestock and, accordingly, sales,' emphasized the agrarian.