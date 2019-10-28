Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Ksg Agro SA    KSG   LU0611262873

KSG AGRO SA

(KSG)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KSG Agro : Agroholding increased sales of pork by 10% according to September results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 11:42am EDT

KSG Agro Agroholding increased its pork sales by 10% in September up to 786 864 kg.
KSG Agro agricultural holding increased its sales of pork produced in the pig farm in the village Niva Trudova by 10% in September. While in August the sales volume of pigs was 736,030 kg, in September it reached 786,684 kg. Thus, sales growth amounted to 10%.

'We see serious prospects in increasing our share in the pork market,' comments Sergiy Kasianov, Chairman of the Board of Directors at KSG Agro, 'Ukrainian customers are interested in consuming high-quality pork, and while its market volumes do not satisfy the existing demand, so we can talk about a gradual increase in sales' .

According to Sergiy Kasianov, at present, the project for the development of the pig complex has been implemented by 50% and has about 60 thousand livestock of one-time pigs and 4,5 thousand sows. 'According to the project, we should have 8.6 thousand, and we will do everything to continue to develop the project and increase the number of sows, livestock and, accordingly, sales,' emphasized the agrarian.

Disclaimer

KSG Agro SA published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 15:41:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KSG AGRO SA
11:42aKSG AGRO : Agroholding increased sales of pork by 10% according to September res..
PU
10/23KSG AGRO : Introduction of manure separation technology allows reducing energy c..
PU
10/16KSG AGRO : has increased grain and flour exports to Middle East and Africa by 2...
PU
06/24KSG AGRO : held a meeting with shareholders in Warsaw (Poland)
PU
06/20KSG AGRO : For the 5 months of 2019, the sales volume of pigs at KSG Agro Holdin..
PU
04/11KSG AGRO : Agricultural Holding restructured its loan with Big Dutchman (Germany..
PU
04/05KSG AGRO : started harvesting miscanthus.
PU
2018KSG AGRO : Land irrigation program
PU
2018KSG AGRO : Сбор позднl..
PU
2018KSG AGRO : Harvesting of early cereals
PU
More news
Chart KSG AGRO SA
Duration : Period :
Ksg Agro SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
A. V. Skorokhod Chief Executive Officer
Sergiy P. Kasianov Chairman
L. L. Omelchenko Chief Financial Officer
Andrii Mudriyevskyi Director
Xavier Soulard Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KSG AGRO SA62.12%0
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 779
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%2 101
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.66%1 785
JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 506
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION-21.59%1 383
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group