SURGE TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN CENTERCOM GLOBAL BPO

The Agreement Solidifies Infrastructure Build-out for 2019 Growth Strategy.



LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: SURG ), the Las Vegas-based Telecom and Blockchain FinTech Software company announces today the agreement to acquire a 40% equity ownership of Centercom Global, S.A. de C.V (“Centercom”).

In addition to providing services to other U.S. clients, Centercom currently provides sales support, customer service, graphic design, database programming, software development, revenue assurance, lead generation, and other various operational support services for SURG.

Brian Cox, CEO of SURG, said “Accomplishing this deal before the end of the year was key to our infrastructure plans as we implement our roll-up and growth ramp strategy in 2019. We were able to set cost controls for human capital while at the same time turning a large monthly expense into an investment in a booming BPO industry projected to reach $50 billion by 2020.”

According to Gartner Research Company, the Latin American BPO success has been due to bilingual capabilities, proximity to the US (near-shore), telecommunications infrastructure, labor cost, and tax incentives. These are contributing factors to growing the sector revenue to $50 billion by 2020.

Cox further added, “I am a whole lot more excited to lead the company now that our infrastructure, software, products, and agreements are in place. This was the last bullet point on my 2018 buildout checklist. The cleanup and buildout phases have been completed. The checklist for 2019 is focused on revenue growth and business building while continuing to execute the plan to uplist to a major exchange.”

The agreement calls for a cashless share exchange of Centercom equity stock and SURG restricted class stock. Final details of the deal will be released upon closing in January.

About Surge Holdings:

Surge Holdings a publicly traded company that wholly owns subsidiaries that utilize emerging technology to improve the quality of life for the unbanked, under-banked, and the overlooked. The majority of the consolidated earnings currently originate from Telecom and Fintech. Current holdings include Telecommunications, Blockchain Fintech Software as a Service (SaaS) and Social Media Digital Marketing. Surge Holdings, Inc is traded under the stock ticker symbol: SURG.

About Centercom BPO:

Located in Colonia Escalón, El Salvador, Centercom Global BPO provides 24/7 bilingual customer service, sales conversions, provisioning IT solutions, software development, graphic design, and programming services to clients in the USA. While specializing in small to medium-sized businesses, Centercom BPO customizes solutions based on budget, needs, and goals.

