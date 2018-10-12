KT : Runs Special Promo on Top-Up SIM Card for Visitors

South Korea's First Top-Up Card Can Be Recharged for Calls and Text

First Top-Up Card Can Be Recharged for Calls and Text KT's Special Promotion Includes Free Recharge and Eco-Friendly Bag

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KT Corp. (KRX: 030200; NYSE: KT), South Korea's largest telecommunications company, is running a special promotion for international travelers who purchase its new top-up prepaid SIM (Subscriber Identification Module) card.

Starting today through the end of the year, KT will provide a free top-up worth 1,100 won (US$ 1) to foreign visitors who buy the new SIM card for five, 10 or 30 days of service. The amount is worth a two-minute international voice call or three SMS (Short Message Service) uses by U.S. standards.

The top-up SIM card, which was launched last month, is the first of its kind in South Korea. It allows global visitors to make pre-paid outbound voice calls and text messages in addition to unlimited data use and free inbound calls and texts.

Visitors who make advance purchases or reservations on KT's English website (http://roaming.kt.com/rental/eng/main.asp) can receive a 10 percent discount. The first 10,000 customers who top up their the new SIM card for more than 11,000 won at the place of purchase will receive a complementary, eco-friendly bag designed by KT.

The new top-up SIM card can be purchased at KT's Roaming Center -- located at the Incheon, Gimpo and Gimhae airports and Busan Port -- by providing a valid passport or an Alien Registration Card as an official form of identification, and a credit card matching the applicant's name with an expiration date extending more than 3 months from the purchase date.

To maximize customer convenience, KT's official website (http://roaming.kt.com) allows users to extend their SIM card's service period should they decide to stay longer in South Korea. Those who need further information may visit the website or contact the company's customer service center (+81-2-2190-0901).

Handsets that have country locks are not compatible with KT SIMs. It is advised that travelers call their home service providers to check if their handsets are unlocked.

