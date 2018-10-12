Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KT Corp    KT

KT CORP (KT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

KT : Runs Special Promo on Top-Up SIM Card for Visitors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 07:01am CEST
  • South Korea's First Top-Up Card Can Be Recharged for Calls and Text
  • KT's Special Promotion Includes Free Recharge and Eco-Friendly Bag

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KT Corp. (KRX: 030200; NYSE: KT), South Korea's largest telecommunications company, is running a special promotion for international travelers who purchase its new top-up prepaid SIM (Subscriber Identification Module) card.

Top-up SIM cards are promoted at KT’s Roaming Center in the Incheon International Airport on October 12.

Starting today through the end of the year, KT will provide a free top-up worth 1,100 won (US$ 1) to foreign visitors who buy the new SIM card for five, 10 or 30 days of service. The amount is worth a two-minute international voice call or three SMS (Short Message Service) uses by U.S. standards.

The top-up SIM card, which was launched last month, is the first of its kind in South Korea. It allows global visitors to make pre-paid outbound voice calls and text messages in addition to unlimited data use and free inbound calls and texts.

Visitors who make advance purchases or reservations on KT's English website (http://roaming.kt.com/rental/eng/main.asp) can receive a 10 percent discount. The first 10,000 customers who top up their the new SIM card for more than 11,000 won at the place of purchase will receive a complementary, eco-friendly bag designed by KT.

The new top-up SIM card can be purchased at KT's Roaming Center -- located at the Incheon, Gimpo and Gimhae airports and Busan Port -- by providing a valid passport or an Alien Registration Card as an official form of identification, and a credit card matching the applicant's name with an expiration date extending more than 3 months from the purchase date.

To maximize customer convenience, KT's official website (http://roaming.kt.com) allows users to extend their SIM card's service period should they decide to stay longer in South Korea. Those who need further information may visit the website or contact the company's customer service center (+81-2-2190-0901).

Handsets that have country locks are not compatible with KT SIMs. It is advised that travelers call their home service providers to check if their handsets are unlocked.

RELATED LINKS:

KT Roaming Homepage (English Site): https://roaming.kt.com/rental/eng/main.asp 
KT Roaming Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/ktprepaidsim/ 
KT Roaming Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ktprepaidsim

MEDIA CONTACTS

For inquiries, please contact our Foreign Media Relations Team at kt.fmrt@gmail.com

ABOUT KT CORP. (KRX: 030200; NYSE: KT)

KT Corporation, Korea's largest telecommunications service provider reestablished in 1981 under the Telecommunications Business Act, is leading the era of innovations in the world's most connected country. The company leads the 4th industrial revolution with high speed wire/wireless network and innovative ICT technology. After installing 4.5 million fixed lines for 20 million users in just 12 years, KT was the first telecom provider to introduce 5G broad-scale trial service in 2018. It is another step in KT's continuous efforts to deliver essential products and services as it seeks to be the No.1 ICT Company and People's Company.

For more information, please visit our English website at https://corp.kt.com/eng/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kt-runs-special-promo-on-top-up-sim-card-for-visitors-300730038.html

SOURCE KT Corp.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KT CORP
07:01aKT : Runs Special Promo on Top-Up SIM Card for Visitors
PR
10/11KT : S.Korea's KT Corp. has a lot to offer Uzbek ICT sector
AQ
10/11KT : to Open AI Hotels, Smart Cities in SE Asia with HBC
PR
10/03Budget mobile carrier subscribers switching to main telecom companies
AQ
10/02KT : S.Korean company to help stabilize electricity consumption in Uzbekistan
AQ
09/27KT : SAT to Host First Satellite Conference in South Korea
PR
09/20KT : Uzbekenergo and KT Corporation sign additional agreement
AQ
09/20KT : S.Korean company to help stabilize electricity consumption in Uzbekistan
AQ
09/17KT : AR Market Wins OVUM's Best Innovation of the Month
PR
09/13KT CORP. : Gears Up for World's First Commercial 5G Network
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.