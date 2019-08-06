Log in
KT CORP

(030200)
KT : 2Q Net Profit Falls 27.6%; Beating Expectations

08/06/2019

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korean telecom company KT Corp. (030200.SE) said its second-quarter net profit fell 27.6% on year, as investment in 5G wireless networks increased amid rising costs for marketing.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 203.00 billion Korean won ($167.3 million), above a FactSet consensus forecast of KRW199.92 billion.

Revenue during the quarter rose 5.0% on year to KRW6.099 trillion, beating the FactSet consensus of KRW5.914 trillion.

Operating profit for the period was down 27.8% on year at KRW288.20 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

