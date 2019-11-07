KT : 3Q Net Profit Fell 11% on Year

By Kwanwoo Jun



KT Corp.'s (030200.SE) third-quarter net profit fell 11% on year due to growing marketing costs for 5G-network expansion.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 213.30 billion Korean won ($184.6 million) compared with KRW239.50 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean telecom giant said Friday. It beat a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW178.48 billion.

Revenue during the quarter rose 4.5% on year to KRW6.214 trillion, while operating profit dropped 15% on year to KRW312.50 billion.

