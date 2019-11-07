Log in
KT Corp    A030200   KR7030200000

KT CORP

(A030200)
KT : 3Q Net Profit Fell 11% on Year

11/07/2019 | 09:49pm EST

By Kwanwoo Jun

KT Corp.'s (030200.SE) third-quarter net profit fell 11% on year due to growing marketing costs for 5G-network expansion.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 213.30 billion Korean won ($184.6 million) compared with KRW239.50 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean telecom giant said Friday. It beat a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW178.48 billion.

Revenue during the quarter rose 4.5% on year to KRW6.214 trillion, while operating profit dropped 15% on year to KRW312.50 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 24 185 B
EBIT 2019 1 172 B
Net income 2019 658 B
Debt 2019 3 719 B
Yield 2019 4,08%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 9,07x
EV / Sales2019 271x
EV / Sales2020 264x
Capitalization 6 558 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 33 665,38  KRW
Last Close Price 26 750,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 49,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chang-Gyu Hwang Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dong-Myun Lee Co-President, Director & Head-Future Platform
In-Hwe Kim Co-President, Director & Head-Management Planning
Jong-Gu Kim Co-Chairman & Independent Director
Soo-Jung Shin VP & Head-Information Technology Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KT CORP5 661
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.95%248 685
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.71%89 489
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.78%82 310
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%51 465
BCE INC.16.15%43 037
