KT&G Corp

KT&G CORP

(033780)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

KT&G : 2Q Net Profit Up 22.8%, Beating Expectations

08/06/2019 | 09:53pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korean tobacco company KT&G Corp. (033780.SE) said its second-quarter net profit rose 22.8% on year due to solid sales growth.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 325.54 billion Korean won ($268.3 million), beating a FactSet consensus forecast of KRW282.82 billion.

Revenue during the quarter rose 12.2% on year to KRW1.256 trillion, above the FactSet consensus of KRW1.226 trillion.

Operating profit for the period was up 25.9% on year at KRW406.47 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 2 967 B
EBIT 2019 1 181 B
Net income 2019 1 075 B
Finance 2019 2 135 B
Yield 2019 4,37%
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 4 085x
EV / Sales2020 3 842x
Capitalization 12 121 B
Chart KT&G CORP
Duration : Period :
KT&G Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 121 880,00  KRW
Last Close Price 96 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 46,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bok-In Baek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gyeong-Bo Kang Managing Director & Head-Finance
Chang-Hyo Lee Managing Director, Head-Research & Development
Heung-Ryeol Kim Director & Vice President
Eop-Kyo Song Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KT&G CORP10 006
ALTRIA GROUP-5.55%87 147
ITC-6.09%45 010
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-9.99%38 924
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%23 270
GUDANG GARAM TBK PT--.--%9 724
