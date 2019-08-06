KT&G : 2Q Net Profit Up 22.8%, Beating Expectations

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korean tobacco company KT&G Corp. (033780.SE) said its second-quarter net profit rose 22.8% on year due to solid sales growth.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 325.54 billion Korean won ($268.3 million), beating a FactSet consensus forecast of KRW282.82 billion.

Revenue during the quarter rose 12.2% on year to KRW1.256 trillion, above the FactSet consensus of KRW1.226 trillion.

Operating profit for the period was up 25.9% on year at KRW406.47 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com