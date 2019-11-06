Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  KT&G Corp    A033780   KR7033780008

KT&G CORP

(A033780)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KT&G : 3Q Net Profit Jumped 25% on Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 09:15pm EST

By Kwanwoo Jun

KT&G Corp.'s (033780.SE) third-quarter net profit jumped 25% on year thanks to solid growth in cigarette sales particularly in overseas markets and the dollar's strength against the won.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 322.07 billion won ($277.3 million), beating FactSet's consensus forecast of KRW312.50 billion. This compares with a net profit of KRW257.46 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean tobacco company said Thursday.

Revenue for the quarter rose 12% on year to KRW1.322 trillion and its operating profit gained 7.2% to KRW382.47 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KT&G CORP
09:15pKT&G : 3Q Net Profit Jumped 25% on Year
DJ
10/25KT&G : South Korea warns of 'serious risk' from vaping, considers sales ban
RE
10/24KT&G : South Korean retailer drops flavoured liquid e-cigarettes
RE
10/03KT&G : Taiwan's TTL signs MoU with Korea's KT and G on sales and research
AQ
08/06KT&G : 2Q Net Profit Up 22.8%, Beating Expectations
DJ
05/27KT&G : KT and G becomes real estate developer
AQ
03/22KT&G : KT and G enjoying brisk sales of lil Hybrid
AQ
2018KT&G CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018Philip Morris sues South Korea over e-cigarette info disclosure
RE
2017KT&G CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 4 932 B
EBIT 2019 1 445 B
Net income 2019 1 103 B
Finance 2019 2 308 B
Yield 2019 4,23%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 2 552x
EV / Sales2020 2 393x
Capitalization 12 589 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 123 520,00  KRW
Last Close Price 99 700,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 41,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bok-In Baek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gyeong-Bo Kang Managing Director & Head-Finance
Chi-Beom Oh Senior Managing Director, Head-R&D
Heung-Ryeol Kim Director & Vice President
Eop-Kyo Song Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KT&G CORP10 971
ALTRIA GROUP-7.05%86 401
ITC LIMITED-6.66%45 618
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-5.36%39 715
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%17 280
GUDANG GARAM TBK PT--.--%7 411
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group