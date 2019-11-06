KT&G : 3Q Net Profit Jumped 25% on Year

By Kwanwoo Jun



KT&G Corp.'s (033780.SE) third-quarter net profit jumped 25% on year thanks to solid growth in cigarette sales particularly in overseas markets and the dollar's strength against the won.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 322.07 billion won ($277.3 million), beating FactSet's consensus forecast of KRW312.50 billion. This compares with a net profit of KRW257.46 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean tobacco company said Thursday.

Revenue for the quarter rose 12% on year to KRW1.322 trillion and its operating profit gained 7.2% to KRW382.47 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com