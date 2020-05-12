Log in
KT&G Corporation

KT&G CORPORATION

(A033780)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 05/12
77200 KRW   -1.53%
10:57pKT&G : 1Q Net Profit Rose 7.3% as Cigarette Sales Grew
DJ
05/08KT&G CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
2019KT&G CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

KT&G : 1Q Net Profit Rose 7.3% as Cigarette Sales Grew

05/12/2020 | 10:57pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

KT&G Corp.'s first-quarter net profit rose 7.3% as cigarette sales grew steadily despite fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit for the quarter was 293.88 billion Korean won ($239.5 million) compared with KRW273.84 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean tobacco company said Wednesday.

The result beat a FactSet-given consensus forecast for net profit of KRW271.68 billion.

Revenue fell 0.6% to KRW1.178 trillion, while operating profit dropped 9.5% on year to KRW315.01 billion.

Though its tobacco unit fared well, the company said sales of ginseng products at duty-free shops for travellers fell sharply due to the pandemic.

Shares traded 1.2% higher after the earnings release.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 5 305 B
EBIT 2020 1 494 B
Net income 2020 1 124 B
Finance 2020 1 831 B
Yield 2020 5,91%
P/E ratio 2020 9,00x
P/E ratio 2021 8,59x
EV / Sales2020 1 842x
EV / Sales2021 1 764x
Capitalization 9 772 B
Chart KT&G CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
KT&G Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KT&G CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 111 737,50  KRW
Last Close Price 77 200,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 82,6%
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bok-In Baek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gyeong-Bo Kang Managing Director & Head-Finance
Chi-Beom Oh Senior Managing Director, Head-R&D
Heung-Ryeol Kim Director & Vice President
Eop-Kyo Song Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KT&G CORPORATION-1.53%8 108
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-27.03%67 682
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-0.64%33 504
ITC LIMITED4.17%25 660
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK2.42%12 940
PT GUDANG GARAM TBK0.89%5 790
