KT&G : 1Q Net Profit Rose 7.3% as Cigarette Sales Grew

KT&G Corp.'s first-quarter net profit rose 7.3% as cigarette sales grew steadily despite fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit for the quarter was 293.88 billion Korean won ($239.5 million) compared with KRW273.84 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean tobacco company said Wednesday.

The result beat a FactSet-given consensus forecast for net profit of KRW271.68 billion.

Revenue fell 0.6% to KRW1.178 trillion, while operating profit dropped 9.5% on year to KRW315.01 billion.

Though its tobacco unit fared well, the company said sales of ginseng products at duty-free shops for travellers fell sharply due to the pandemic.

Shares traded 1.2% higher after the earnings release.

