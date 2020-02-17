Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad    KLK   MYL2445OO004

KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD

(KLK)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kuala Lumpur Kepong 1Q Net Profit Down 33%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 08:31pm EST

By Chester Tay

Plantation company Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd. said first-quarter net profit fell 33% on year due to weaker earnings from its manufacturing business and lower gains from foreign exchange and government acquisition of plantation land.

Net profit for the October-to-December quarter was 167 million Malaysian ringgit ($40.3 million), compared with MYR251 million a year earlier, the Malaysian conglomerate said in its earnings statement.

Revenue fell 0.2% on year to MYR4.08 billion.

Profit at the company's plantation business grew 24% on year to MYR157.7 million due to favorable crude palm oil selling prices.

Crude palm oil prices averaged MYR2,207 per metric ton during the quarter, 20% higher than a year earlier, it said.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.70% 650.25 End-of-day quote.-6.91%
KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD End-of-day quote.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.83% 57.16 Delayed Quote.-14.45%
WTI -0.31% 51.81 Delayed Quote.-16.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD
08:31pKuala Lumpur Kepong 1Q Net Profit Down 33%
DJ
01/24KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/22SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most subdued ahead of holidays, Philippines gains 1%
RE
01/13SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise on Sino-U.S. trade deal optimism
RE
2019Kuala Lumpur Kepong 4Q Net Profit Rose 37% On Year
DJ
2019SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Falter on trade deal uncertainty, China data
RE
2019SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines jumps over 2%; most others fall
RE
2019KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD : Shares Sold in Block Trade by Undisclosed Instituti..
DJ
2019SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall on U.S. political woes, trade worries
RE
2019SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall ahead of Fed policy decision; Thailand top los..
RE
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2020 18 005 M
EBIT 2020 1 353 M
Net income 2020 882 M
Debt 2020 2 964 M
Yield 2020 2,28%
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,57x
EV / Sales2021 1,43x
Capitalization 25 282 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 25,08  MYR
Last Close Price 23,74  MYR
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oi Hian Lee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Alias bin Muhammad Ali Chairman
Sean Meng Leong Group Chief Financial Officer
Hau Hian Lee Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Eng Khoon Yeoh Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD6 055
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%33 453
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%25 279
CORTEVA INC0.00%23 014
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%7 777
CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%7 743
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group