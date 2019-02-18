Log in
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad : First-Quarter Net Profit Up 6.6%

02/18/2019 | 05:44am EST

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysian palm-oil planter Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd. (2445.KU) reported net profit rose 6.6% in its fiscal first quarter.

Net profit for the October-December period rose to 250.9 million ringgit ($61.4 million) from MYR235.3 million a year earlier, Kuala Lumpur Kepong said in a stock-exchange filing Monday.

Revenue fell 21% to MYR4.09 billion from MYR5.18 billion a year ago, missing the MYR4.82 billion mean estimate polled by Refinitiv.

In notes accompanying its financial statement, Kuala Lumpur Kepong said it is optimistic that prospects for its plantation profit for the year ending September will be satisfactory should the recent recovery in crude-palm-oil prices be sustained.

The company said it expects its oleochemical division to sustain its performance through higher capacity utilization and margins.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

