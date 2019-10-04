Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad : Shares Sold in Block Trade by Undisclosed Institutional Seller -Source

By P.R. Venkat

An undisclosed institutional seller has sold 31.6 million shares in Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd. (2445.KU) through a block trade, a person familiar with the deal said Friday.

The seller raised 663.6 million ringgit ($158.5 million) through the sale, the person said.

The shares were sold at MYR21.00 each, within the indicated price range of MYR20.50-MYR21.20.

JPMorgan advised the seller on the block trade. Shares of Kuala Lumpur Kepong were recently 7.0% lower at MYR21.18.

