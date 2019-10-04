Log in
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Philippines jumps on policy easing hopes; weak data weighs on Malaysia

10/04/2019 | 12:58am EDT
Traders begin work on the first day of 2018 trading at the Philippine Stocks Exchange (PSE), as the benchmark index hits a new record high, in the financial district of Makati city, Metro Manila

(Reuters) - Philippine shares rose over 1% on Friday as a slowing inflation in September raised hopes of further monetary easing by the country's central bank, while Malaysian stocks fell after its August exports widely missed estimates.

Philippine inflation rate slackened to an over three-year low last month and was below the 1.1% forecast in a Reuters poll.

Last year in September and October, inflation rate had peaked at a near-decade high of 6.7%. The current drop in prices gives room to the central bank to reverse some of last year's 175-basis points' worth of interest rate hikes.

However, the index is set for its biggest weekly loss in nearly two months.

Shares of Ayala Land and SM Prime Holdings gained 2.3% and 1.9%, respectively.

Malaysian stocks <.KLSE> fell 0.7% after its August exports slumped.

The country's exports contracted after an unexpected rebound in the previous month. This compares to a Reuters poll estimate of a 2.5% increase.

A 7% drop in shares of Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd to a four-year low also weighed on the market following a block sale of around 31.6 million secondary shares of the company at 21 Malaysian ringgit($5.02) per share.

Telecom stocks, meanwhile, were buoyed by a 1.5% rise in shares of Maxis Bhd, the country's second-largest mobile network operator by subscribers.

Southeast Asian markets now await U.S. September non-farm payrolls data and Fed chair Jerome Powell's speech for further signs concerning the central bank's next rate decision.

A flood of weak data from the world's largest economy could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates again this month.

"Powell's remarks will also be sieved for clues as to policymakers' bias over the coming months, especially following waning confidence over the health of the world's largest economy," said by Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM.

Among other markets, Indonesia gained 0.3%, buoyed by financial and consumer stocks, and was on track to snap five consecutive sessions of losses.

Unilever Indonesia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia gained 0.8% and 3.2%, respectively.

Singapore stocks <.STI> slipped 0.3%, with financials and telecoms dragging the index.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Shreya Mariam Job
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA LAND, INC. End-of-day quote.
BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK PT End-of-day quote.
KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD End-of-day quote.
MAXIS BERHAD End-of-day quote.
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. End-of-day quote.
UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK PT End-of-day quote.
EPS Revisions
