KUBAN'ENERGO PAO

KUBAN'ENERGO PAO

(KUBE)
News 
News

Kuban'energo : Power Engineering Institute of Kubanenergo adopts a new training course of the Bauman Moscow State Technical University

04/05/2019 | 10:32am EDT

The first session took place at the Power Engineering Institute of Kubanenergo PJSC (Rosseti Group) on the new course for professional retraining of managers and specialists at the Department of Business Engineering and Management of theBauman Moscow State Technical University: 'Modern Management Technologies in Power Industry'

This new course was attended by 26 managers and specialists from various branches of Kubanenergo and the executive office as well. Among the lecturers were: Eduard Mazurin, assistant professor at the chair of managerial economics, he read lectures on control system design; and Vladimir Chugunov, assistant professor at the same chair, who read lectures on business process management.

The course 'Corporate management' lasts one year and is divided into ten sessions. Upon completion, the students will defense their diploma projects.

Evgeniy Rud, rector of the Power Engineering Institute, said: 'The necessity to change the programme is due to the rapid development of technology in the modern world, transformation of the energy industry, and introduction of digitalization.'

Disclaimer

OAO Kubanenergo published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 14:31:01 UTC
