KUBAN'ENERGO PAO

(KUBE)
Kuban'energo : Sergey Sergeyev appointed Director General of Rosseti Kuban

07/17/2019 | 04:25pm EDT

The Board of Directors approved Sergey Sergeyev to the position of Director General of Kubanenergo (renders services under the branch 'Rosseti Kuban'). Previously, Sergey Sergeyev was Deputy Director General for Capital Construction at Rosseti.

Sergey Sergeyev was born in Izobilny, Stavropol region. In 1998, he graduated with honors in Industrial and Civil Construction from Novocherkassk State Technical University, and in 2003 he got a degree in Economics, Management, Finances and Legal Fundamentals at Academy of National Economy under the Government of the Russian Federation.

Before joining the executive office of Rosseti in 2013, Sergey Sergeyev had been Deputy Chairperson of the Management Board of Rosseti FGC UES from 2009 (Rosseti FGC UES is the largest affiliated company of the holding that operates transmission networks). He was also employed at various managerial posts at JSC TransNeft Group.

Director General of Rosseti Group has personally introduced the new Director General to the personnel of Rosseti Kuban and said: 'For Rosseti Kuban, Sergey Sergeyev will become an efficient manager with unique experience in large projects in energy industry. Having joined the industry more than ten years ago, from the very beginning he supervised strategically significant projects. Sergey Sergeyev participated in construction of electricity infrastructure for the Summit APEC in Vladivostok, Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, FIFA World Cup, and other nationwide events. In Rosseti, Sergey successfully managed capital construction unit of the whole group of companies.'

Head of the Holding Pavel Livinsky pointed out that Sergeyev is well acquainted with Rosseti Kuban: over a period of several years he was heading the Company's Board of Directors. 'I am sure there will be no trouble for him to catch up on work straight away,' said Head of Rosseti.

Disclaimer

OAO Kubanenergo published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 20:24:00 UTC
