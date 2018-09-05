Kubota : Notice of the status on a program of purchasing own shares (433KB)

Log in
09/05/2018 | 08:07am CEST

September 5, 2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: IR Group

Global Management Promotion Dept.

2-47, Shikitsuhigashi 1-chome,

Naniwa-ku, Osaka 556-8601, Japan

Phone: +81-6-6648-2645

Notice of the status on a program of purchasing own shares

(Pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Kubota Corporation (hereinafter the "Company") has announced the status on a program of purchasing own shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act after applying the regulations of Article 165 Paragraph 3 of said law.

1.

Class of shares purchased:

Common shares of the Company

2.

Term of purchase:

From August 1, 2018 to August 31, 2018

3.

Number of shares purchased:

0 shares

4.

Amount of shares purchased:

¥0

5.

Method of purchase:

Market buying on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution at the Meeting of the Board of Directors on April 26, 2018:

(1) Class of shares to be purchased:

Common shares of the Company

(2) Number of shares to be purchased:

Not exceeding 7 million shares

(0.6% of the total number of shares issued

excluding treasury shares)

(3) Amount of shares to be purchased:

Not exceeding ¥10 billion

(4) Term of validity:

From April 27, 2018 to December 19, 2018

2. Total number of shares purchased based on the resolution above (as of August 31, 2018):

  • (1) Number of shares purchased:

  • (2) Amount of shares purchased:

1,575,600 shares ¥ 2,999,837,950

< Cautionary Statements with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements >

This document may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and

assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: general economic conditions in the Company's markets, particularly government agricultural policies, levels of capital expenditures, both in public and private sectors, foreign currency exchange rates, the occurrence of natural disasters, continued competitive pricing pressures in the marketplace, as well as the Company's ability to continue to gain acceptance of its products.

End of document

Disclaimer

Kubota Corporation published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 06:06:08 UTC
