Kubota : Notice of the status on a program of purchasing own shares (433KB)

September 5, 2018

Notice of the status on a program of purchasing own shares

(Pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Kubota Corporation (hereinafter the "Company") has announced the status on a program of purchasing own shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act after applying the regulations of Article 165 Paragraph 3 of said law.

1. Class of shares purchased: Common shares of the Company 2. Term of purchase: From August 1, 2018 to August 31, 2018 3. Number of shares purchased: 0 shares 4. Amount of shares purchased: ¥0 5. Method of purchase: Market buying on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution at the Meeting of the Board of Directors on April 26, 2018:

(1) Class of shares to be purchased: Common shares of the Company (2) Number of shares to be purchased: Not exceeding 7 million shares (0.6% of the total number of shares issued excluding treasury shares) (3) Amount of shares to be purchased: Not exceeding ¥10 billion (4) Term of validity: From April 27, 2018 to December 19, 2018

2. Total number of shares purchased based on the resolution above (as of August 31, 2018):

(1) Number of shares purchased:

(2) Amount of shares purchased:

1,575,600 shares ¥ 2,999,837,950

