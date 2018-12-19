Log in
Kubota : Notice of the status on a program of purchasing own shares（約448KB）

12/19/2018 | 09:30am CET

December 19, 2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: IR Group

Global Management Promotion Dept.

2-47, Shikitsuhigashi 1-chome,

Naniwa-ku, Osaka 556-8601, Japan

Phone: +81-6-6648-2645

Notice of the status on a program of purchasing own shares

(Pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Corporate Law of Japan)

Kubota Corporation (hereinafter the "Company") has announced the status on a program of purchasing own shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Corporate Law of Japan after applying the regulations of Article 165 Paragraph 3 of said law. The program of purchasing its own shares established at the Meeting of Board of Directors held on April 26, 2018 has completed. The program concluded without reaching the number nor amount of Shares to be purchased for the following reason.

The company was subject to restrictions on purchasing own shares repurchase for a certain period of time due to the possibility to be considered that the company had the material non-public information.

1.

Type of shares purchased:

Common stock of the Company

2.

Term of purchase:

From December 1, 2018 to December 19, 2018

3.

Number of shares purchased:

0 shares

4.

Amount of shares purchased:

¥0

5.

Method of purchase:

Market buying on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution at the Meeting of Board of Directors on April 26, 2018:

  • (1) Type of shares to be purchased:

  • (2) Number of shares to be purchased:Common stock of the Company Not exceeding 7 million shares

(0.6% of total number of shares issued excluding treasury stock)

  • (3) Amount of shares to be purchased:

    Not exceeding ¥10 billion

  • (4) Term of validity:

From April 27, 2018 to December 19, 2018

2. Total number of shares purchased based on the resolution above:

  • (1) Number of shares purchased:

  • (2) Amount of shares purchased:

1,575,600 shares ¥2,999,837,950

< Cautionary Statements with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements >

This document may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and

assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: general economic conditions in the Company's markets, particularly government agricultural policies, levels of capital expenditures, both in public and private sectors, foreign currency exchange rates, the occurrence of natural disasters, continued competitive pricing pressures in the marketplace, as well as the Company's ability to continue to gain acceptance of its products.

End of document

Disclaimer

Kubota Corporation published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 08:29:01 UTC
