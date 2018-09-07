Kubota : Participating in IWA World Water Congress & Exhibition 2018 in Tokyo, Japan

September 7, 2018

Kubota is participating in the International Water Association (IWA) World Water Congress & Exhibition as Principal Sponsor, which will be held in September 2018 for the first time in Japan.

Water, environment and related professionals will gather from more than 100 countries to share the water related problems and to offer newest information about technological innovation and leading practices.

Kubota will be having many technical sessions, poster presentations and business forums which you can find our newest technologies and practices for water and wastewater field.

Also, Kubota will have 2 exhibition booths, main booth (#125) will be introducing our water related products and solutions, and the booth in Japan Pavilion area (#206-G) will be introducing Kubota Group's general information.

Kubota, established in 1890, has been challenging to solve the social problems and supporting to improve Japan's water & wastewater infrastructure for more than 120 years.

And now our technology and solution is expanding worldwide, contributing to various issues within the entire water circulation.

'Saving our precious nature environment and to deliver clean water to all the people in the world.'

With those spirits, Kubota will continue our challenge to improve worldwide water environment.