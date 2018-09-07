Kubota : Participating in IWA World Water Congress & Exhibition 2018 in Tokyo, Japan

September 7, 2018
Kubota is participating in the International Water Association (IWA) World Water Congress & Exhibition as Principal Sponsor, which will be held in September 2018 for the first time in Japan.
Water, environment and related professionals will gather from more than 100 countries to share the water related problems and to offer newest information about technological innovation and leading practices.
Kubota will be having many technical sessions, poster presentations and business forums which you can find our newest technologies and practices for water and wastewater field.
Also, Kubota will have 2 exhibition booths, main booth (#125) will be introducing our water related products and solutions, and the booth in Japan Pavilion area (#206-G) will be introducing Kubota Group's general information.
Kubota, established in 1890, has been challenging to solve the social problems and supporting to improve Japan's water & wastewater infrastructure for more than 120 years.
And now our technology and solution is expanding worldwide, contributing to various issues within the entire water circulation.
'Saving our precious nature environment and to deliver clean water to all the people in the world.'
With those spirits, Kubota will continue our challenge to improve worldwide water environment.
General Information about IWA World Water Congress & Exhibition
Event Name
World Water Congress & Exhibition 2018
(Official Website)
http://worldwatercongress.org/
Duration
September 16(Sun.) - 20(Thu.) 2018
9:00 - 18:00
(first day 18:00- 19:00 / last day 9:00- 15:00)
Place
Tokyo Big Sight
3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Conference Location
Conference Tower
Exhibition Location
West Hall 1
Poster Presentation Location
West Hall 1F Atrium
* Visitor Registration here.
Location Map
Business Forum Sponsored by Host Country Committee
Time
Title
Location
19 Sept. (Wed)
13:30～17:15
Business Forum 'Water Management in Megacity'
|
Conference Tower 7F
International Conference Room（Room13）
Technical Session (Requires Conference Registration for Attending)
Time
Title
Location
19 Sept. (Wed)
13:30 - 13:45
Phosphorus Recovery from Sewage Sludge by High-Temperature Thermochemical Process
Room 10(608)
Conference Tower
20 Sept. (Thu)
10:45 - 11:00
Pipeline Design Method of a Fault Crossing Section by using Earthquake Resistant Ductile Iron Pipe
|
Room 15(703)
Conference Tower
20 Sept. (Thu)
11:00 - 11:15
Development of Aeration Control Method for Membrane Bioreactor
|
Room 2 (Reception Hall B)
Conference Tower
Poster Presentation
Title
Location
Case Study On Pipeline Measure Using Earthquake Resistant Ductile Iron Pipe Against Large Fault Rupture And Landslide
|
West Hall 1F Atrium
Operation And Maintenance With Smart Water Solution Applying IoT Technology
Future Renovation Of The Nakahama Sewage Treatment Plant To MBR
Upgrading The Large-scale MBR Facility For Municipal Wastewater Treatment
Precedent Of The Tentative Large Scale MBR Plant And Reuse Of The Membrane Units
Dyeing Wastewater Reuse By MBR+RO Integrated Membrane System
Reduction Of Energy Consumption In WWTPs Using Low Pressure Loss Membrane Diffuser
Investigation Of Introducing Upward Flow GAC Treatment To Nishiya Purification Plant In Yokohama
Development Of Small-Volume Johkasou
Business Forum at Exhibition Area
Time
Title
Room
17 Sept. (Mon)
13:30 - 14:15
Earthquake Resistant Ductile Iron Pipe Projects in USA
|
Room 1
West Hall 1
18 Sept. (Tue)
10:30 - 11:15
Deep tunnel in Chicago, USA* and Pumping Technology for Drainage
* presented by Water Environment Federation
|
Room 1
West Hall 1
19 Sept. (Wed)
9:45 - 10:30
Kubota's MBR Technology and
Johkasou - Onsite Wastewater Treatment Plant
|
Room 2
West Hall 1
Presentation in Japan Pavilion
Time
Title
Location
17 Sept. (Mon)
12:00-12:30
Global Water Activities by Kubota
|
JapanPavilion Seminar Space
West Hall 1
Main Booth Information(West Hall 1, #125)
(1) Actual Products in Booth
(2)Panels to introduce our newest technologies
