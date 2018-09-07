Log in
Kubota : Participating in IWA World Water Congress & Exhibition 2018 in Tokyo, Japan

09/07/2018 | 02:07am CEST

September 7, 2018

Kubota is participating in the International Water Association (IWA) World Water Congress & Exhibition as Principal Sponsor, which will be held in September 2018 for the first time in Japan.

Water, environment and related professionals will gather from more than 100 countries to share the water related problems and to offer newest information about technological innovation and leading practices.

Kubota will be having many technical sessions, poster presentations and business forums which you can find our newest technologies and practices for water and wastewater field.
Also, Kubota will have 2 exhibition booths, main booth (#125) will be introducing our water related products and solutions, and the booth in Japan Pavilion area (#206-G) will be introducing Kubota Group's general information.

Kubota, established in 1890, has been challenging to solve the social problems and supporting to improve Japan's water & wastewater infrastructure for more than 120 years.
And now our technology and solution is expanding worldwide, contributing to various issues within the entire water circulation.
'Saving our precious nature environment and to deliver clean water to all the people in the world.'
With those spirits, Kubota will continue our challenge to improve worldwide water environment.

  1. General Information about IWA World Water Congress & Exhibition
    Event Name World Water Congress & Exhibition 2018
    (Official Website)
    http://worldwatercongress.org/
    Duration September 16(Sun.) - 20(Thu.) 2018
    9:00 - 18:00
    (first day 18:00- 19:00 / last day 9:00- 15:00)
    Place Tokyo Big Sight
    3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan
    Conference Location Conference Tower
    Exhibition Location West Hall 1
    Poster Presentation Location West Hall 1F Atrium

    * Visitor Registration here.


    Location Map

  2. Business Forum Sponsored by Host Country Committee
    Time Title Location
    19 Sept. (Wed)
    13:30～17:15     		Business Forum 'Water Management in Megacity' Conference Tower 7F
    International Conference Room（Room13）
  3. Technical Session (Requires Conference Registration for Attending)
    Time Title Location
    19 Sept. (Wed)
    13:30 - 13:45     		Phosphorus Recovery from Sewage Sludge by High-Temperature Thermochemical Process Room 10(608)
    Conference Tower
    20 Sept. (Thu)
    10:45 - 11:00     		Pipeline Design Method of a Fault Crossing Section by using Earthquake Resistant Ductile Iron Pipe Room 15(703)
    Conference Tower
    20 Sept. (Thu)
    11:00 - 11:15     		Development of Aeration Control Method for Membrane Bioreactor Room 2 (Reception Hall B)
    Conference Tower
  4. Poster Presentation
    Title Location
    Case Study On Pipeline Measure Using Earthquake Resistant Ductile Iron Pipe Against Large Fault Rupture And Landslide West Hall 1F Atrium
    Operation And Maintenance With Smart Water Solution Applying IoT Technology
    Future Renovation Of The Nakahama Sewage Treatment Plant To MBR
    Upgrading The Large-scale MBR Facility For Municipal Wastewater Treatment
    Precedent Of The Tentative Large Scale MBR Plant And Reuse Of The Membrane Units
    Dyeing Wastewater Reuse By MBR+RO Integrated Membrane System
    Reduction Of Energy Consumption In WWTPs Using Low Pressure Loss Membrane Diffuser
    Investigation Of Introducing Upward Flow GAC Treatment To Nishiya Purification Plant In Yokohama
    Development Of Small-Volume Johkasou
  5. Business Forum at Exhibition Area
    Time Title Room
    17 Sept. (Mon)
    13:30 - 14:15     		Earthquake Resistant Ductile Iron Pipe Projects in USA Room 1
    West Hall 1
    18 Sept. (Tue)
    10:30 - 11:15     		Deep tunnel in Chicago, USA* and Pumping Technology for Drainage
    * presented by Water Environment Federation     		Room 1
    West Hall 1
    19 Sept. (Wed)
    9:45 - 10:30     		Kubota's MBR Technology and
    Johkasou - Onsite Wastewater Treatment Plant     		Room 2
    West Hall 1
  6. Presentation in Japan Pavilion
    Time Title Location
    17 Sept. (Mon)
    12:00-12:30     		Global Water Activities by Kubota JapanPavilion Seminar Space
    West Hall 1
  7. Main Booth Information(West Hall 1, #125)

    (1) Actual Products in Booth

    (2)Panels to introduce our newest technologies

    • KSIS(Kubota Smart Infrastructure System)

      ※KSIS is Kubota's original system using IoT to offer total solution for the water related system, from monitoring each equipment and plant to providing information for operation and maintenance.

    • Phosphorus Recovery From Sewage Sludge

Disclaimer

Kubota Corporation published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 00:06:01 UTC
