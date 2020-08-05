Kubota : Notice of purchasing own shares through ToSTNeT-3
August 5, 2020
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEAS
Notice of purchasing own shares through ToSTNeT-3
(Pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)
Kubota Corporation (hereinafter the "Company") has decided one of specific methods of purchasing own shares, which was resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on April 17, 2020 to establish a program of purchasing own shares, pursuant to Article 156 of the Corporate Law of Japan after applying the regulations of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of said law.
1. Method of purchase
The Company will place purchase orders for own shares through brokerages on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Trading Network Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading System (ToSTNeT-3) at 8:45 a.m. session on August 6, 2020 (no changes to the trading system or trading time will be made), at a price equal to the closing price of the company's common shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on August 5, 2020 (¥1,605). This purchase order will be valid only for the time mentioned above.
2. Details of purchase
Class of shares to be purchased :
Number of shares to be purchased :
Announcement of result of the purchase :
Common shares of the Company 3,750,000 shares (¥6,018,750,000)
An announcement will be made after the completion of transaction at 8:45 a.m. on August 6, 2020.
Notes:
i. No changes will be made regarding the number of shares specified in the purchase order. However, it is possible that the trade, in part or in whole, will not be executed for any reason, such as market conditions. ii. The purchase will be performed with matching sell orders for the number of shares scheduled above.
(Reference)
1. Details of the resolution at the Meeting of the Board of Directors on April 17, 2020:
(1)
Class of shares to be purchased:
Common shares of the Company
(2)
Number of shares to be purchased:
Not exceeding 20 million shares
(1.7% of the total number of shares issued
excluding treasury shares)
(3)
Amount of shares to be purchased:
Not exceeding ¥20 billion
(4)
Term of validity:
From April 20, 2020 to December 14, 2020
2. Total number of shares purchased based on the resolution above (as of August 5, 2020):
(1)
Number of shares purchased:
4,584,700 shares
(2)
Amount of shares purchased:
¥ 6,999,966,600
< Cautionary Statements with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements >
