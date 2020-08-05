Kubota : Notice of purchasing own shares through ToSTNeT-3

August 5, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEAS

Contact: IR Group

Corporate Planning & Control Dept.

2-47, Shikitsuhigashi 1-chome,

Naniwa-ku, Osaka 556-8601, Japan

Phone: +81-6-6648-2645

Notice of purchasing own shares through ToSTNeT-3

(Pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Kubota Corporation (hereinafter the "Company") has decided one of specific methods of purchasing own shares, which was resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on April 17, 2020 to establish a program of purchasing own shares, pursuant to Article 156 of the Corporate Law of Japan after applying the regulations of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of said law.

1. Method of purchase

The Company will place purchase orders for own shares through brokerages on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Trading Network Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading System (ToSTNeT-3) at 8:45 a.m. session on August 6, 2020 (no changes to the trading system or trading time will be made), at a price equal to the closing price of the company's common shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on August 5, 2020 (¥1,605). This purchase order will be valid only for the time mentioned above.