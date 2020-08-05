Kubota : Notice of purchasing own shares through ToSTNeT-3

Log in
August 5, 2020

August 5, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEAS

Contact: IR Group

Corporate Planning & Control Dept.

2-47, Shikitsuhigashi 1-chome,

Naniwa-ku, Osaka 556-8601, Japan

Phone: +81-6-6648-2645

Notice of purchasing own shares through ToSTNeT-3

(Pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Kubota Corporation (hereinafter the "Company") has decided one of specific methods of purchasing own shares, which was resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on April 17, 2020 to establish a program of purchasing own shares, pursuant to Article 156 of the Corporate Law of Japan after applying the regulations of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of said law.

1. Method of purchase

The Company will place purchase orders for own shares through brokerages on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Trading Network Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading System (ToSTNeT-3) at 8:45 a.m. session on August 6, 2020 (no changes to the trading system or trading time will be made), at a price equal to the closing price of the company's common shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on August 5, 2020 (¥1,605). This purchase order will be valid only for the time mentioned above.

2. Details of purchase

  1. Class of shares to be purchased :
  2. Number of shares to be purchased :
  3. Announcement of result of the purchase :

Common shares of the Company 3,750,000 shares (¥6,018,750,000)

An announcement will be made after the completion of transaction at 8:45 a.m. on August 6, 2020.

Notes:

i. No changes will be made regarding the number of shares specified in the purchase order. However, it is possible that the trade, in part or in whole, will not be executed for any reason, such as market conditions. ii. The purchase will be performed with matching sell orders for the number of shares scheduled above.

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution at the Meeting of the Board of Directors on April 17, 2020:

(1)

Class of shares to be purchased:

Common shares of the Company

(2)

Number of shares to be purchased:

Not exceeding 20 million shares

(1.7% of the total number of shares issued

excluding treasury shares)

(3)

Amount of shares to be purchased:

Not exceeding ¥20 billion

(4)

Term of validity:

From April 20, 2020 to December 14, 2020

2. Total number of shares purchased based on the resolution above (as of August 5, 2020):

(1)

Number of shares purchased:

4,584,700 shares

(2)

Amount of shares purchased:

¥ 6,999,966,600

< Cautionary Statements with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements >

This document may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: general economic conditions in the Company's markets, particularly government agricultural policies, levels of capital expenditures, both in public and private sectors, foreign currency exchange rates, the occurrence of natural disasters, continued competitive pricing pressures in the marketplace, as well as the Company's ability to continue to gain acceptance of its products.

End of document

Disclaimer

Kubota Corporation published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 07:06:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials
Sales 2020 1 862 B 17 627 M 17 627 M
Net income 2020 125 B 1 181 M 1 181 M
Net Debt 2020 490 B 4 637 M 4 637 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
Yield 2020 2,32%
Capitalization 1 921 B 18 146 M 18 190 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,30x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 41 027
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart KUBOTA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kubota Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUBOTA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1 765,63 JPY
Last Close Price 1 581,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuichi Kitao President & Representative Director
Masatoshi Kimata Chairman
Shinji Sasaki Director, General Manager-Research & Development
Muneji Okamoto Executive Officer & Senior GM-Machine Technology
Toshihiko Kurosawa Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUBOTA CORPORATION-8.40%18 146
PACCAR, INC.7.35%29 414
KNORR-BREMSE AG10.19%19 146
KOMATSU LTD.-21.33%17 938
EPIROC AB9.05%16 916
ALSTOM12.57%12 844
