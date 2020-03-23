2019 Annual Report Publication

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA, March 23rd 2020 - The Kudelski Group has published its 2019 annual report on its website. The report is available under the following link:

https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications

Publication du Rapport Annuel 2019

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Suisse, et Phoenix (AZ), USA, le 23 mars 2020 - Le Groupe Kudelski a publié son rapport annuel 2019 sur son site Internet. Le rapport est disponible sous le lien suivant :

https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications