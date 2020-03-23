Log in
2019 Annual Report Publication

03/23/2020 | 03:35pm EDT

2019 Annual Report Publication

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA, March 23rd 2020 - The Kudelski Group has published its 2019 annual report on its website. The report is available under the following link:

https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications

Publication du Rapport Annuel 2019

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Suisse, et Phoenix (AZ), USA, le 23 mars 2020 - Le Groupe Kudelski a publié son rapport annuel 2019 sur son site Internet. Le rapport est disponible sous le lien suivant :

https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

Media contacts

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group - Corporate Communications

Director - Media Relations

+41 79 647 61 71

+1 (415) 962-5005

cedric.alber@nagra.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
