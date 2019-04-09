Log in
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019 OF KUDELSKI SA

04/09/2019 | 12:35pm EDT

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019 OF KUDELSKI SA

  • All proposals of the Board of Directors have been accepted by a strong majority.
  • All members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election have been approved.
  • A distribution of CHF 0.10 per bearer share will be paid from April 16th 2019.

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland - April 9th, 2019 - The Annual General Meeting of Kudelski SA (SIX:KUD.S) was held today at the company's headquarters in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne. All proposals of the Board of Directors were voted with strong majorities. 140 shareholders attended the Meeting or were represented corresponding to 65,089,877 shares out of a total of 96,398,944.

The shareholders approved the annual report, Kudelski SA's financial statements and the Group's 2018 consolidated accounts and profit allocation. They also approved the reports of the Group auditors, as well as the discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board for 2018.

Mrs. Marguerite Kudelski and Messrs. Laurent Dassault, Patrick Foetisch, André Kudelski, Pierre Lescure, Alec Ross and Claude Smadja were re-elected as members of the Board for a one-year term. Mr. André Kudelski was also re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The shareholders re-elected Messrs. Patrick Foetisch, Claude Smadja and Pierre Lescure and elected Alec Ross as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

PricewaterhouseCoopers SA in Lausanne (Pully) was re-elected as the Group's audit firm for a one-year period. Mr. Jean-Marc Emery, honorary notary in Morges, was re-elected as an independent representative for a one-year period.

An ordinary distribution of CHF 0.10 per bearer shares and of CHF 0.01 per registered share - not subject to withholding tax as it is funded from the capital contribution reserve - will be paid from April 9th, 2019 upon presentation of coupon n°19.

Note

The 2018 Annual Report PDF file is available on: https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive business efficiency applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com

Contacts

Santino Rumasuglia

Kudelski Group

Vice President - Head of Investor Relations

+1 480 430 9952

santino.rumasuglia@nagra.com

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group

Senior Manager Media relations

+41 21 732 01 81

+1 415 962 5005

cedric.alber@nagra.com




