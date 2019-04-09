ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019 OF KUDELSKI SA

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland - April 9th, 2019 - The Annual General Meeting of Kudelski SA (SIX:KUD.S) was held today at the company's headquarters in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne. All proposals of the Board of Directors were voted with strong majorities. 140 shareholders attended the Meeting or were represented corresponding to 65,089,877 shares out of a total of 96,398,944.

The shareholders approved the annual report, Kudelski SA's financial statements and the Group's 2018 consolidated accounts and profit allocation. They also approved the reports of the Group auditors, as well as the discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board for 2018.

Mrs. Marguerite Kudelski and Messrs. Laurent Dassault, Patrick Foetisch, André Kudelski, Pierre Lescure, Alec Ross and Claude Smadja were re-elected as members of the Board for a one-year term. Mr. André Kudelski was also re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The shareholders re-elected Messrs. Patrick Foetisch, Claude Smadja and Pierre Lescure and elected Alec Ross as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

PricewaterhouseCoopers SA in Lausanne (Pully) was re-elected as the Group's audit firm for a one-year period. Mr. Jean-Marc Emery, honorary notary in Morges, was re-elected as an independent representative for a one-year period.

An ordinary distribution of CHF 0.10 per bearer shares and of CHF 0.01 per registered share - not subject to withholding tax as it is funded from the capital contribution reserve - will be paid from April 9th, 2019 upon presentation of coupon n°19.

The 2018 Annual Report PDF file is available on: https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications