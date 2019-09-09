Airtel subsidiary, Wynk, selects NAGRA's cloud.SSP, the cloud-based security services platform for multi-DRM content protection

Cheseaux, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - September 9, 2019 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that its cloud-based Security Services Platform, cloud.SSP, was selected to secure streaming content and support a multi-DRM solution for Wynk, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Limited, India's largest integrated telecom services provider. This latest win marks the first deployment of the cloud.SSP for an OTT pure play service in India.

"The ability for operators such as Airtel to deliver content to any device is a must in today's digital environment," said Stéphane Le Dreau, Senior Vice President Sales & Services at NAGRA. "The cloud-based NAGRA Security Services Platform with multi-DRM support allows operators to do that now directly from the cloud, reducing complexity by managing all devices under one unified system while ensuring best-of-breed security overall."

NAGRA Security Services Platform (SSP) is an advanced, flexible and modular security platform enabling security for all two-way use cases such as cable/IP, IPTV, OTT or any hybrid scenario. NAGRA SSP can be deployed in an operator's private cloud environment or as a NAGRA cloud service with cloud.SSP, or in hybrid mode. It goes beyond CAS and multi-DRM enablement and allows to manage home domains, concurrent sessions, device authentication, forensic watermarking and other important aspects of a pay-TV operator's service without having to resort to additional third-party solutions. With NAGRA SSP, pay-TV operators and content owners have the flexibility to introduce new service modules as they advance in their go-to-market strategy.

NAGRA multi-DRM as a service is part of the NAGRA Security Services Platform (SSP) and supports the main industry device and browser platform DRMs with PlayReady, Widevine and FairPlay, as well as NAGRA's proprietary DRM, NAGRA PRM.

