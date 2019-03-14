CANAL+ Myanmar deploys NAGRA's Conax GO Live multiscreen OTT solution

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - March 14 2019 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, announced today the launch of its Conax GO Live multiscreen OTT solution with Canal+ International subsidiary, Canal+ Myanmar FG. The announcement marks the first cloud deployment of the Conax GO Live solution in the Asia-Pacific region.

The new service which launched last month enables subscribers to watch the best linear pay-TV channels on iOS or Android devices, with support for Apple AirPlay and Google Cast. GO Live also offers advanced features such as start-over and catch-up TV with full Electronic Program Guide (EPG) functionality. The new pay-TV offering enabled by Conax GO Live runs on the AWS cloud and operates on the Conax Contego unified content security platform with multi-DRM support.

"We wanted to propose to Myanmar market with an OTT solution that is simple, ready-to-deploy and cost-efficient yet meets consumer demand for advanced pay-TV services in this very dynamic and growing region," said Maxime Woimant, Chief Technology and Information Officer at CANAL+ Myanmar FG. "Conax GO Live delivers all that and more. We are pleased with the initial take-up of the service and look forward to its continued success."

"We congratulate Canal+ Myanmar FG on bringing a rich pay-TV offering to Myanmar consumers and are excited to mark the first cloud deployment of Conax GO Live in the Asia Pacific region with them," said Stéphane Le Dréau, Senior Vice President of Sales for APAC at NAGRA. "Conax GO Live delivers all the key components of a proven cloud-based end-to-end OTT solution. It is stable, can scale to meet an operator's growth and ensures content remains secure while helping to reduce CAPEX. We look forward to supporting Canal+ Myanmar FG as it continues to grow its footprint."

NAGRA's Conax GO Live OTT solution is a cost effective easy to deploy solution. The content management system and white-label apps for iOS and Android mobile devices meet Hollywood's strict content security requirements. Conax Contego is an all-in-one and optimized content security platform designed to support all distributiuon technologies, consumer devices and security clients using one unified management system. It can be deployed on-site, from a private cloud or a public cloud, managed by the pay-TV operator or as a fully managed service.

The Canal+ Myanmar FG pay-TV offering is available in packages of either 47 channels or 90 channels, and includes nine Canal+ original channels.