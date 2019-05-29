Log in
KUDELSKI SA

KUDELSKI SA

(KUD)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HD PLUS and NAGRA renew technology partnership, extend content protection solutions on Smart TVs in Germany

0
05/29/2019 | 01:05am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

HD PLUS and NAGRA renew technology partnership,
extend content protection solutions on Smart TVs in Germany

  • NAGRA and HD PLUS renew technology partnership and extend content protection solutions to direct-to-TV use cases for German satellite TV operator
  • HD+ application now available on Samsung and Panasonic Smart TVs secured by NAGRA technology
  • Solution supports instant service activation on Smart TVs and enables consumers to watch HD+ without an external device (CAM or set-top box)

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - May 29, 2019 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, and HD PLUS GmbH, a subsidiary of satellite provider SES and operator of the HD+ satellite platform, have renewed their technology partnership and extended it to include content protection on Smart TVs.

NAGRA content protection supports the recently announced HD PLUS solution on Smart TVs not requiring an external device, such as a conditional access module (CAM) or set-top box (STB). The solution also offers the new HD+ Komfort-Funktion (HD+ comfort function). It enables the Neustart (instant restart) of selected programs, direct access to Mediatheken (7-day-catch-up) and an innovative, interactive TV Guide with customisable search patterns. The TV Guide covers linear TV via satellite as well as non-linear content. Moreover, instant service activation, live TV and start-over directly on the TV is available - without an external device. NAGRA content protection was most recently deployed to secure the HD+ premium pay-TV offer on Samsung and Panasonic Smart TVs.

"We are pleased to continue our successful partnership with NAGRA over the long term and extend it with NAGRA content security directly integrated in Smart TVs," said Georges Agnes, Managing Director Operations & Product Development of HD PLUS GmbH. "We successfully deployed this solution in Samsung and Panasonic Smart TVs which gives consumers instant access to the HD+ service and its HD+ Komfort-Funktion in a robust and secure environment."

"HD PLUS has been at the forefront of innovation in the European pay-TV industry and we're excited to continue to support them as they transition their pay-TV services to Smart TVs giving consumers more innovative ways to access their premium content," said Thierry Legrand, Senior Vice President Sales EMEA NAGRA.

In addition to Samsung and Panasonic, NAGRA is working with HD PLUS on deploying their application on additional Smart TV brands.

About HD+

HD PLUS GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of SES, one of the world's leading satellite operators, with a fleet of over 50 geostationary satellites. HD PLUS was established in May 2009 and markets the product HD+, an additional range of programmes in high definition (HD and Ultra HD) receivable in Germany via the Astra satellite system. Users of the HD+ service have access to more than 60 channels in HD quality - in addition to 40 primarily public HD channels, customers of the HD+ channel package currently can watch 23 of the largest commercial broadcasters in HD quality as well as 3 UHD channels - including the event channel RTL UHD. The HD+ comfort function, which is integrated into new TV sets from Panasonic and Samsung, offers instant restart of programs, access to 7-day-catch-up TV and an innovative TV guide. More information: www.hd-plus.de

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information and follow us on Twitter at @nagrakudelski.

Contacts

Ivan Schnider

Marketing Communications

+41 21 732 09 40

ivan.schnider@nagra.com

Christine Oury

Marketing Communications

+1 415 962 5433

christine.oury@nagra.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
