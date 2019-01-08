Log in
KUDELSKI SA
Kudelski : Telefónica deploys NAGRA content protection to secure Movistar IPTV service worldwide

01/08/2019
  • NAGRA provides Telefónica and its subsidiaries in Latam with next generation content protection for the IPTV content, including 4K UHD
  • The NAGRA Security Services Platform (SSP) and NAGRA Connect client provide a single security solution to secure new generation set-top boxes
  • Solution addresses CAS for IPTV linear TV, while meeting the highest Hollywood studio requirements for the protection of premium and enhanced content such as 4K UHD

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - January 8, 2019 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that Telefónica, a global leader in telecommunications, has deployed the NAGRA Security Services Platform (SSP) managing the NAGRA Connect client to secure its Movistar IPTV service and 4K Ultra HD content in multiple countries with newest STBs. The announcement marks the first deployment of the NAGRA SSP and NAGRA Connect with a telco provider in an IPTV environment.

The new security platform provides Telefónica with a single, 4K-ready content protection system capable of securing multiple devices types, from existing set-top boxes to next generation set-top boxes, as well as multiple use cases as required by the operator regarding live TV. It will also benefit content owners, ensuring them of the highest level of security for premium and enhanced content, such as 4K, and consumers, enabling access to new IPTV services in the operator's newest markets, as well as to high-quality 4K content using a new generation of set-top boxes.

'We are proud that Telefónica has selected NAGRA as their security partner for their worldwide IPTV deployments,' said Maurice Van Riek, SVP Content and Asset Security for NAGRA. 'The NAGRA Security Services Platform provides a single suite of solutions to address every content protection need and provides a scalable and modular system for managing multiple environments across existing and newer generation set-top boxes. Together with the Connect client, Telefónica has a robust and comprehensive 4K and IP-ready content protection solution that can seamlessly deploy across device generations, regions and markets.'

The NAGRA Security Services Platform (SSP) goes beyond simple CAS and DRM management to give service providers complete control of content value protection across all of their networks, devices and use cases, and can be deployed on an operator's premises or in the cloud, in a software-as-a-service model (SaaS). Its Connect client provides cable and IPTV service providers with a native IP security solution that combines the best of CAS and DRM solutions into a single client supporting connected broadcast, IPTV, operator and third-party OTT delivery (including Netﬂix), and in-home distribution.
The Connect client features a unique Adaptive Security concept that pragmatically leverages the security infrastructure of any client device to uniformly address a wide range of STB generations, all from one single platform. The NAGRA SSP and its range of security solutions fully support Movielabs' Enhanced Content Protection (ECP) profile Hollywood-approved for 4K Ultra HD content.

NAGRA content value protection solutions, new cloud-based Security Service Platform, Anti-Piracy Services and NexGuard watermarking will be on display at CES 2019 in Las Vegas in NAGRA suite, The Venetian Meeting Rooms, Level 4, Zeno 4609, from January 8-11, 2019. For more information on NAGRA's CES presence, please visit dtv.nagra.com/ces.

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world by market capitalization and number of customers with a comprehensive offering and quality of connectivity that is delivered over world class fixed, mobile and broadband networks. As a growing company it prides itself on providing a differential experience based both on its corporate values and a public position that defends customer interests. The company has a significant presence in 21 countries and 346 million accesses around the world. Telefónica has a strong presence in Spain, Europe and Latin America, where the company focuses an important part of its growth strategy. Telefónica is a 100% listed company, with more than 1.5 million direct shareholders. Its share capital currently comprises 5,037,804,990 ordinary shares traded on the Spanish Stock Market and on those in London, New York, Lima, and Buenos Aires.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company offers content providers and DTV service providers worldwide secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information and follow us on Twitter at @nagrakudelski.

Contacts

Ivan Schnider
Marketing Communications
+41 21 732 09 40
ivan.schnider@nagra.com

Christine Oury
Marketing Communications
+1 415 962 5433
christine.oury@nagra.com

Disclaimer

Kudelski SA published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 16:38:02 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 989 M
EBIT 2018 12,5 M
Net income 2018 -11,0 M
Debt 2018 372 M
Yield 2018 2,91%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,09
EV / Sales 2018 0,66x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capitalization 284 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
André Kudelski Chairman & Managing Director
Pierre Gerard Jean Roy COO-Digital TV & Group Executive Vice President
Mauro Saladini Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nicolas Group Chief Information Officer
Laurent T. Dassault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUDELSKI SA0.89%290
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.94%107 374
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.26%101 704
ACCENTURE0.39%94 214
VMWARE, INC.4.82%58 918
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING0.09%57 137
