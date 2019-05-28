L&T Technology Services and Kudelski Group Join FL&T Technology Services and Kudelski Group Join Forces to Deliver Simple and Secure Industrial and Automotive IoT Solutionsorces to Deliver Simple and Secure Industrial and Automotive IoT Solutions

Log in
KUDELSKI SA

(KUD)
05/28/2019

L&T Technology Services and Kudelski Group Join Forces to
Deliver Simple and Secure Industrial and Automotive IoT Solutions

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, Phoenix (AZ), USA, and Bengaluru, India, May 28, 2019 - L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company and the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), a leader in digital security, today announced a multi-faceted partnership to enable connected cars and industrial systems with robust device identity and protect the device, data, decisions, commands and actions. LTTS' extensive engineering expertise combined with Kudelski's more than three decades of market leadership in embedded security systems will help industrial equipment manufacturers and automotive OEMs create new features and business models while increasing their safety and efficiency.

With multiple new business applications driven by digitalization, companies need a holistic, end-to-end strategy for device security and data protection. Through this alliance, LTTS will leverage Kudelski's security solutions and its IoT Center of Excellence to help manufacturers design, run and sustain effective IoT protection throughout the entire product lifecycle. Kudelski will leverage LTTS' multi-domain proficiencies and its domain-specific expertise in areas like automotive and plant engineering and work to provide leading-edge secure solutions to joint customers.

Together, Kudelski and LTTS will provide:

  • Advanced Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing of existing systems in order to assess the current security posture of IoT and OT networks.
  • Security Design & Assessment Services for new solutions, including device and system architecture design, device assessments and certifications.
  • The Kudelski IoT Security Platform, creating trust, integrity and control between devices and back-end applications using a secure device root of trust and simple APIs.
  • Managed Security Services that monitor and respond to evolving security threats in order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the system.

Ashish Khushu, Chief Technology Officer, L&T Technology Services said, "As verticals like automotive and manufacturing increasingly adopt digital technologies and get "connected", they are also becoming prone to risks of unwarranted access into critical systems causing heavy damages -- leading to loss of productivity, brand reputation and possibly human lives. By leveraging Kudelski's proven capabilities in cybersecurity and managed security services, coupled with LTTS' expertise in cybersecurity and its rich engineering legacy, we will provide our customers with solutions that protect people, products and profits while enabling new business models, features and services."

Jean-Michel Puiatti, Kudelski Group Senior Vice President for IoT Security said, "IoT is a truly transformative phenomenon for many sectors, and only a holistic approach to security - starting at the design phase and continuing throughout the entire product lifecyle - can enable its promises. By working with a solution engineering expert like LTTS, we will provide complete, simple, secure solutions that enable companies to unlock the full potential of their digital transformation and drive new revenues, features and efficiencies."

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com

About L&T Technology Services Limited

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world's top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 15,100 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 49 innovation labs as of March 31, 2019. For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to www.LTTS.com

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kudelski Group

Christopher Schouten

Kudelski Group - IoT Security

Head of Marketing

+1 (480) 819-5781

christopher.schouten@nagra.com

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group - Corporate Communications

Senior Manager Media Relations

+41 79 647 61 71

+1 (415) 962-5005

cedric.alber@nagra.com

L&T Technology Services Limited

Aniruddha Basu
L&T Technology Services Limited

+91-80-67675173
Aniruddha.Basu@LntTechservices.com




Financials ($)
Sales 2019 929 M
EBIT 2019 25,9 M
Net income 2019 6,58 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,66%
P/E ratio 2019 36,21
P/E ratio 2020 13,05
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capitalization 333 M
About