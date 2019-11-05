NAGRA and Openview extend content protection partnership for Openview HD platform in South Africa

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - November 5, 2019 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, announced today the extension of its content protection partnership with Openview, South Africa's leading free-to-air direct-to-home satellite television service provider. NAGRA Protect cardless content protection solutions will continue to secure eMedia, the operator's Openview free-to-view (FTV) satellite television platform. The NAGRA technology is the most widely deployed in Africa.

"Since launching our platform, we have reached 1.8 million active set-top boxes on the market, and NAGRA has been instrumental in helping us get there," said Antonio Lee, the COO of eMedia, owners of Openview. "The ability to secure our platform with NAGRA solutions has given us a competitive edge over other FTV services, giving us the ability to deliver affordable FTV content customised to our local markets."

"We are excited to extend our content protection partnership with Openview and continue securing the eMedia service as it continues to grow," said Thierry Legrand, SVP EMEA for NAGRA. "Our cardless solutions are recognized worldwide for their robustness and scalability and are the most widely deployed content protection technologies in Africa. We're pleased to continue to support Openview as they deliver new and innovative services to their viewers and be their trusted partner in securing their FTV service in South Africa."

NAGRA Protect is a high security-level cardless solution that enables advanced control of content distribution including geographic control of an operator's FTV content, ensuring content licensing rules are respected. It is part of the NAGRA scalable service protection offering and is driven by the NAGRA Security Services Platform, a unified and highly flexible security platform that goes beyond CAS and DRM to secure premium content over any network and to any device, including Android TV.

NAGRA cardless solutions are widely deployed and integrated into more than 180 different chipsets and with more than ten set-top box partners, giving service providers freedom of choice when it comes to selecting the chip and set-top box that best meet their needs.

NAGRA full suite of scalable service protection offering will be demonstrated on the NAGRA stand D85 at AfricaCom, taking place in Cape Town, South Africa from November 12 to 14.