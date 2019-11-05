Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Kudelski SA    KUD   CH0012268360

KUDELSKI SA

(KUD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NAGRA and Openview extend content protection partnership for Openview HD platform in South Africa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 11:40am EST

PRESS RELEASE

NAGRA and Openview extend content protection partnership
for Openview HD platform in South Africa

  • NAGRA Protect cardless content protection will continue to secure the operator's Openview HD service, e.tv
  • Solution enables affordable Free-to-View service for viewers and monetization opportunities for content owners
  • Announcement solidifies NAGRA's position as the most widely deployed content protection technology in Africa

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - November 5, 2019 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, announced today the extension of its content protection partnership with Openview, South Africa's leading free-to-air direct-to-home satellite television service provider. NAGRA Protect cardless content protection solutions will continue to secure eMedia, the operator's Openview free-to-view (FTV) satellite television platform. The NAGRA technology is the most widely deployed in Africa.

"Since launching our platform, we have reached 1.8 million active set-top boxes on the market, and NAGRA has been instrumental in helping us get there," said Antonio Lee, the COO of eMedia, owners of Openview. "The ability to secure our platform with NAGRA solutions has given us a competitive edge over other FTV services, giving us the ability to deliver affordable FTV content customised to our local markets."

"We are excited to extend our content protection partnership with Openview and continue securing the eMedia service as it continues to grow," said Thierry Legrand, SVP EMEA for NAGRA. "Our cardless solutions are recognized worldwide for their robustness and scalability and are the most widely deployed content protection technologies in Africa. We're pleased to continue to support Openview as they deliver new and innovative services to their viewers and be their trusted partner in securing their FTV service in South Africa."

NAGRA Protect is a high security-level cardless solution that enables advanced control of content distribution including geographic control of an operator's FTV content, ensuring content licensing rules are respected. It is part of the NAGRA scalable service protection offering and is driven by the NAGRA Security Services Platform, a unified and highly flexible security platform that goes beyond CAS and DRM to secure premium content over any network and to any device, including Android TV.

NAGRA cardless solutions are widely deployed and integrated into more than 180 different chipsets and with more than ten set-top box partners, giving service providers freedom of choice when it comes to selecting the chip and set-top box that best meet their needs.

NAGRA full suite of scalable service protection offering will be demonstrated on the NAGRA stand D85 at AfricaCom, taking place in Cape Town, South Africa from November 12 to 14.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetisation of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter at and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Ivan Schnider

Marketing Communications

+41 21 732 09 40

ivan.schnider@nagra.com

Christine Oury

Marketing Communications

+1 415 962 5433

christine.oury@nagra.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KUDELSKI SA
11:40aNAGRA and Openview extend content protection partnership for Openview HD plat..
TE
10/21CoreKinect and Kudelski Group Deliver FreshTrack, the World's First Secure, F..
TE
10/03u-blox expands partnership with Kudelski Group to offer IoT security design a..
TE
09/13Kudelski Group to Bring End-to-End IoT Security to Deutsche Telekom's nuSIM S..
TE
09/13NAGRA enables cloud-based OTT for Montecable in Uruguay with Conax GO Live so..
TE
09/12VODAFONE extends deployment of NAGRA security solutions across its operating ..
TE
09/11KUDELSKI SECURITY NAMED A MAJOR PLAY : U.S. Emerging Managed Security Services
TE
09/10HD+ in Germany deploys TVkey Cloud by NAGRA and Samsung Electronics
TE
09/09Airtel subsidiary, Wynk, selects NAGRA's cloud.SSP, the cloud-based security ..
TE
09/04DIGI | RCS & RDS deploys NAGRA cardless content protection in Romania and Hun..
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 851 M
EBIT 2019 5,86 M
Net income 2019 -13,6 M
Debt 2019 398 M
Yield 2019 1,74%
P/E ratio 2019 -26,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
Capitalization 313 M
Chart KUDELSKI SA
Duration : Period :
Kudelski SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUDELSKI SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,25  CHF
Last Close Price 5,72  CHF
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target -8,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Kudelski Chairman & Managing Director
Morten Solbakken Chief Operating Officer
Mauro Saladini Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nicolas Group Chief Information Officer
Laurent T. Dassault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUDELSKI SA-1.60%317
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION21.11%121 926
ACCENTURE33.18%119 265
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.90%116 285
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.23.46%70 045
VMWARE, INC.19.27%66 832
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group