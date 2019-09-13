Log in
NAGRA enables cloud-based OTT for Montecable in Uruguay with Conax GO Live solution

09/13/2019 | 11:40am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

NAGRA enables cloud-based OTT for Montecable in Uruguay
with Conax GO Live solution

  • Operator deploys cloud-based Conax GO Live solution to enable advanced features including support for Android TV and VOD, in partnership with BOLD MSS
  • New implementation allows operator to ensure an always up-to-date platform with multi-device reach
  • Announcement marks first cloud deployment of Conax GO Live with VOD support in the Americas region

Cheseaux, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - September 13, 2019 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that Montecable, the leading cable operator in Uruguay, has deployed the cloud-based Conax GO Live solution, NAGRA's turnkey OTT solution, to enable new features for their pay-TV service, including Android TV support and video-on-demand (VOD). The deployment was made in partnership with BOLD MSS, the regional leader in the provision of advanced solutions for content distribution based in Uruguay and a NAGRA Channel Sales Partner in Latin America.

The announcement marks the first cloud deployment of the Conax GO Live solution with VOD functionality in the Americas.

"Our initial launch of the Conax GO Live solution was very successful with our subscribers and the time was right to lintroduce new features and leverage new technologies to make that happen quickly and efficiently," said Federico Carballal, Sales and Marketing Director at Montecable. "Deploying the cloud-instance of Conax GO Live was the next logical step as it allows us to add the new functionalities that consumers today demand, increase device reach and ultimately deliver the best viewing experience to our subscribers."

"We are excited to extend our work with Montecable and enable them to deploy Conax GO Live with a new cloud-based back-end with VOD support in partnership with BOLD MSS," said Tom Wirth, SVP Americas for NAGRA. "With live TV streaming and VOD growing worldwide, this product addresses the needs of operators looking to introduce a secure, easy-to-deploy solution to their customers while at the same time helping them remain competitive with the delivery of new and advanced services."

"We are pleased to help Montecable continually improve their platform and enable them to offer best-in-class services with high quality products of NAGRA," said Ariel Droyeski, Commercial Manager of BOLD MSS. "We look forward to supporting them as their service grows and are excited to provide operators with access to NAGRA solutions and improve Latin American pay-TV services."

Conax GO Live is a secure, cost effective and fast time-to-market OTT solution that enables service providers like Montecable to stream live TV with full EPG, start-up and catch-over functionality to a range of devices, with a guaranteed deployment time of less than 30 days. Running on AWS, the new cloud-based instance of Conax GO Live enables operators to smartly evolve their existing platforms to address the new needs of their subscriber base, allowing them to extend device reach with support for Android TV and deploy new features such as VOD.

Conax GO Live and the full NAGRA suite of content value protection solutions will be on display at IBC 2019, booth 1.C81, from Sept. 13-17, 2019. For more information on NAGRA's IBC presence, please visit https://dtv.nagra.com/ibc-show-2019.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company offers content providers and DTV service providers worldwide secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information and follow us on Twitter at @nagrakudelski.

Contacts

Ivan Schnider

Marketing Communications

+41 21 732 09 40

ivan.schnider@nagra.com

Christine Oury

Marketing Communications

+1 415 962 5433

christine.oury@nagra.com

About Bold MSS

Bold MSS is a company based in Uruguay and founded in 2012 that develops advanced and innovative IT solutions, adding value to the processes and businesses of its clients. With presence in the Latin American market, BOLD MSS provides services such as VOD, live TV, OTT, APP and multiscreen offers, thanks to its support, advanced platform and low capital costs. One of its main strengths is also the DVB-IP hybrid solutions and the solutions in the cloud. Its partnership with NAGRA allows cable operators to deliver new implementations and solutions to its suscribers. Montecable now will ensure an up-to-date platform with multi-device reach with BOLD MSS support.

Contacts

BOLD MSS
Lucía Baz
Marketing & Communications
+598 903 03 82
lbaz@boldmss.com




