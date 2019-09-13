NAGRA enables cloud-based OTT for Montecable in Uruguay with Conax GO Live solution

Cheseaux, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - September 13, 2019 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that Montecable, the leading cable operator in Uruguay, has deployed the cloud-based Conax GO Live solution, NAGRA's turnkey OTT solution, to enable new features for their pay-TV service, including Android TV support and video-on-demand (VOD). The deployment was made in partnership with BOLD MSS, the regional leader in the provision of advanced solutions for content distribution based in Uruguay and a NAGRA Channel Sales Partner in Latin America.

The announcement marks the first cloud deployment of the Conax GO Live solution with VOD functionality in the Americas.

"Our initial launch of the Conax GO Live solution was very successful with our subscribers and the time was right to lintroduce new features and leverage new technologies to make that happen quickly and efficiently," said Federico Carballal, Sales and Marketing Director at Montecable. "Deploying the cloud-instance of Conax GO Live was the next logical step as it allows us to add the new functionalities that consumers today demand, increase device reach and ultimately deliver the best viewing experience to our subscribers."

"We are excited to extend our work with Montecable and enable them to deploy Conax GO Live with a new cloud-based back-end with VOD support in partnership with BOLD MSS," said Tom Wirth, SVP Americas for NAGRA. "With live TV streaming and VOD growing worldwide, this product addresses the needs of operators looking to introduce a secure, easy-to-deploy solution to their customers while at the same time helping them remain competitive with the delivery of new and advanced services."

"We are pleased to help Montecable continually improve their platform and enable them to offer best-in-class services with high quality products of NAGRA," said Ariel Droyeski, Commercial Manager of BOLD MSS. "We look forward to supporting them as their service grows and are excited to provide operators with access to NAGRA solutions and improve Latin American pay-TV services."

Conax GO Live is a secure, cost effective and fast time-to-market OTT solution that enables service providers like Montecable to stream live TV with full EPG, start-up and catch-over functionality to a range of devices, with a guaranteed deployment time of less than 30 days. Running on AWS, the new cloud-based instance of Conax GO Live enables operators to smartly evolve their existing platforms to address the new needs of their subscriber base, allowing them to extend device reach with support for Android TV and deploy new features such as VOD.

