NAGRA’s Conax Contego content protection supports Cignal TV’s strong momentum in the Philippines

Cignal TV Inc., the number one pay-TV provider in the Philippines, reaches two million subscribers

Cignal TV deployed Conax cardless content protection in September 2015 for complete protection of new SD, HD and hybrid services

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - September 13, 2018 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, announced today that Cignal TV Inc., the leading pay-TV provider in the Philippines, has reached two million subscribers. Cignal TVs next generation platform delivers multiple format TV and hybrid services on a range of set-top-boxes.

"A pay-TV service can only be successful if its content assets are secure," said Jane Basas, CEO of Cignal TV. "When we first launched our new platform, we chose Conax technologies because we were confident they would deliver - and they did not disappoint. Now, just two years later, we have reached the two million subscriber mark, and could not be more excited for what's to come. We wish to thank the Conax and now NAGRA teams for their ongoing support and commitment to our growth and success."

"We congratulate Cignal TV in reaching a significant milestone and one that demonstrates the growing popularity of its service and content with viewers in the Philippines," said Stéphane Le Dréau, SVP Sales APAC at NAGRA. "We are also proud to be the content security provider for those services and ensure the continued integrity and growth of the Cignal TV service for years to come."

Cignal TV deployed the Conax cardless solution based on the highly flexible, robust Conax Contego unified security back-end. Conax Contego is developed for seamless support and integration of all major distribution technologies and formats including UHD/4K, smart cards, cardless, next generation IPTV security, advanced multi-DRM / OTT services and new hybrid network combinations. Both Conax solutions are now part of the NAGRA content protection portfolio of advanced and off-the-shelf security solutions.

