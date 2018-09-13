Log in
NAGRA takes Android TV security to the next level with end-to-end content value protection ecosystem

09/13/2018 | 05:40pm CEST

PRESS RELEASE

NAGRA takes Android TV security to the next level with end-to-end content value protection ecosystem

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - September 13, 2018 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced comprehensive support for Android TV with an end-to-end content value protection ecosystem.

Following a strong track record of successful Android TV deployments, including Euskaltel in Spain, Canal Digital in Norway, Linknet in Indonesia and SkyLife in Korea all benefiting from its advanced content security solution, NAGRA has now expanded the support for Android TV by leveraging its comprehensive end-to-end Content Value Protection ecosystem all driven from cloud.SSP, its cloud-enabled Security Services Platform.

"We have deployed secure Android multiscreen solutions for several years. NAGRA Connect's unique capability to elegantly and pragmatically adapt to the device security infrastructure makes it a natural fit for the inherently diverse Android device ecosystem," says Maurice Van Riek, Senior Vice President Content and Asset Security for NAGRA. "Today, service providers planning an Android TV deployment can leverage NAGRA's complete, end-to-end ecosystem to guard against any type of threat and vulnerability."

NAGRA Connect, the award-winning converged CAS/DRM client solution for connected set-top boxes and smart televisions, protecting broadcast, IPTV and operator-controlled OTT, leverages a unique adaptive security paradigm to protect any content, on any network and any device. NAGRA Connect complies with MovieLabs' Enhanced Content Protection (ECP) requirements for 4K Ultra HD content and leverages the MediaCAS API to elegantly blend into the Android TV client ecosystem, a feature broadly supported across the security clients of NAGRA and Conax product lines.

Combining NAGRA CONNECT's multi-device, multi-network service, device and app protection technologies, NexGuard's Hollywood-approved forensic marking techniques and a comprehensive suite of anti-piracy services, the cloud-enabled NAGRA Security Services Platform provides the industry's most complete and robust security framework, including multi-DRM support, for service providers and content owners. It enables them to protect, mark, monitor and act against pirates to defend their revenues against theft.

NAGRA's anti-piracy services address the entire intelligence-monitoring-identification-reaction flow and utilize scalable automated online detection powered by advanced forensic marking technologies and backed up by an extensive range of legal and technical shutdown mechanisms to quickly and decisively react to broadly protect the pay-TV service provider's business.

When all these technologies and services are used together, NAGRA offers a holistic system that provides the ultimate protection for a TV service against loss of revenue and brand reputation, enriching the Android TV ecosystem with the highest level of content security in the market.

NAGRA's IBC 2018 showcase will feature the complete line of NAGRA content value protection solutions and include the NAGRA Anti-Piracy Services and NexGuard watermarking, on stand, 1.C81, from September 14-18, 2018. For more information on NAGRA's IBC presence, please visit dtv.nagra.com/ibc.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, a digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information and follow us on Twitter at @nagrakudelski.

Contacts

Ivan Schnider

Marketing Communications

+41 21 732 09 40

ivan.schnider@nagra.com

Christine Oury

Marketing Communications

+1 415 962 5433

christine.oury@nagra.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
