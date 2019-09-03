Log in
Partner of the 3rd Swiss Digital Day, Kudelski Group commits to Lifelong Learning

09/03/2019

Partner of the 3rd Swiss Digital Day,

Kudelski Group commits to Lifelong Learning

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, September 3, 2019 - For the second year, the Kudelski Group is supporting the Swiss Digital Day, which takes place Tuesday September 3 in 12 Swiss cities. The Group is also supporting the "Lifelong Learning Pledge", a national initiative launched by digitalswitzerland and the Union Patronale Suisse to promote lifelong learning.

The Kudelski Group, world leader in digital security, supports digitalswitzerland's goal of making Switzerland a leading innovation hub by engaging government, business, academia and the public.

Launched in 2017, the Swiss Digital Day pursues the goal of making digitalization a tangible experience, highlighting its opportunities and challenges and encouraging an in-depth discussion on this topic. The theme of the 2019 edition - which will take place in the presence of the President of the Confederation Ueli Maurer as well as the Federal Councillor Simonetta Sommaruga and Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin - is "learning throughout life".

The Kudelski Group is a cosignatory to the Lifelong Learning Pledge, a national initiative launched by digitalswitzerland and the Union Patronale Suisse (Swiss Employers Union) to promote lifelong learning.

By 2022, more than half of the Swiss workforce will have to improve or learn new technologies related to digitization. All actors - schools, universities, companies - must mobilize to address this challenge.

This commitment is part of the overall Group's effort to upgrade and train its employees. This effort is concretized in particular by strong support for apprenticeships (in Switzerland, but also by developing this dual education system in the United States) as well as by its participation in the Reskilling Initiative launched by the World Economic Forum.

As part of the Digital Day, the Kudelski Group is also organizing a round table at Café Saint-Pierre in Lausanne (place Benjamin-Constant 1) on Tuesday 3 September from 17:00 to 19:00.

Sophie Michaud Gigon, Secretary General of the Fédération Romande des Consommmateurs, Olivier Crochat, Executive Director of the EPFL Center for Digital Trust, Jean-Félix Savary, Secretary General of the Groupement Romand d'Etudes des Addictions (GREA) and Martin Dion, Vice President - EMEA Services Delivery at Kudelski Security, will discuss the risks and opportunities of a digital society, answer questions from the public and give some tips for moving around safely in the digital world, especially in the field of gaming, e-commerce, and cyber-risks. Entrance is free.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

Media contact

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group

Director

Corporate Communications & Media Relations

+41 79 647 61 71

+1 415 962 5005

cedric.alber@nagra.com




