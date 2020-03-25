Log in
The Board of Directors of the Kudelski Group Will Propose the Election of Prof. Michael Hengartner as a New Member of the Board

03/25/2020 | 05:45am EDT

The Board of Directors of the Kudelski Group Will Propose
the Election of Prof. Michael Hengartner as a New Member of the Board

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA, March 25th, 2020 - The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today announced that Prof.Michael Hengartner has been nominated to stand for election to its Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on April 15th, 2020.

Prof.Hengartner is a world-renowned researcher whose work gained international recognition. Throughout his career, he also co-founded several start-ups.

"We are pleased to propose Prof. Michael Hengartner as a member of Kudelski Group's Board of Directors. As a scientific expert with strong management experience, he will enrich the Board with his scientific and research mindset, and strengthen the company's ties with higher education institutions in the field of technology," says André Kudelski, Chairman of the Board.

Prof. Hengartner is currently President of the ETH Board and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the ETH Domain. The ETH Board is responsible for the strategic management of the six institutions in the ETH Domain (including the two Federal Institutes of Technology ETH Zurich and EPFL, and four reseach institutes).

Prior to this, he was President of the University of Zurich (2014-2020) and President of swissuniversities (2016-2020), the Rectors' Conference of Swiss Higher Education Institutions.

A dual Swiss-Canadian citizen born in Switzerland, Michael Hengartner grew up in Québec City, Canada, and studied biochemistry at the Université Laval.

After earning his PhD at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with Nobel laureate H. Robert Horvitz in 1994, he headed a research group at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in the USA until 2001.

In 2001, he was appointed Professor at the newly-created Ernst Hadorn Endowed Chair for molecular biology at the Institute of Molecular Life Sciences at the University of Zurich (UZH). From 2009 to 2014, he acted as Dean of the Faculty of Science.

Prof. Hengartner holds an Executive MBA from IMD Lausanne and is the recipient of several scientific awards, among them the Swiss National Latsis Prize, the Josef Steiner Cancer Research Award and an honorary doctorate from Sorbonne University. He also founded or sat on the board of a number of start-ups, including the biotech company Devgen (co-founded 1997) and the scientific consultancy company Evaluescience (co-founded 2008).

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Notice regarding the Annual General Meeting of Kudelski SA to be held on April 15th, 2020

The Annual General Meeting of Kudelski SA will be held as scheduled. In compliance with the COVID-19 Ordinance 2 of the Swiss Federal Council, shareholders will not be permitted to attend the Annual General Meeting in person. All shareholders are encouraged to vote by using the online portal managed by Computershare Suisse SA or by providing the independent representative, Me Olivier Colomb, with a duly completed voting card. Details concerning the agenda and the means of voting are provided in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting, available on the Group's website (www.nagra.com/investors/publications). Thank you for your understanding.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

Media contacts

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group - Corporate Communications

Director - Media Relations

+41 79 647 61 71

+1 (415) 962-5005

cedric.alber@nagra.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
