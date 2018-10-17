Ultravision deploys NAGRA’s Conax Go Live multiscreen solution in Mexico

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - October 17, 2018 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, announces the launch of a secure multiscreen solution with pay-TV operator Ultravision, part of the Ultra Telecom group, in Mexico. The solution marks the first cloud deployment of the Conax GO Live solution in Mexico.

Ultravision's new multiscreen service UltraTV, which is expected to launch this month, will enable its subscribers to watch the best linear pay-TV channels in Puebla, Mexico using their iOS or Android mobile devices. It will also offer advanced features like start-over, catch-up and trick-play with full Electronic Program Guide (EPG) functionality on linear TV channels enabling a 24/7 service.

"We wanted to launch an IPTV multiscreen service very fast, without the complexity," said Patricio Zorrilla, CEO, Ultravision. "Cost-efficiency was also a key consideration in a low ARPU market like Mexico, and after evaluating different options, we decided to move forward with the Conax GO Live solution delivered as a service operating on Amazon Web Services (AWS), integrated with Conax Contego, our content security platform. It is the perfect extension enabling us to launch linear TV channels quickly and effortlessly on mobile consumer devices."

Tom Wirth, Senior VP Sales, Americas, for NAGRA, added: "This deployment is yet another milestone for NAGRA in embracing the public cloud to provide off-the-shelf content security to pay-TV operators worldwide. It delivers all the key components of an end-to-end solution in a way that is fast to deploy, scales at the pace of customer growth, handles viewing peaks with ease and keeps content safe."

NAGRA enables the new Ultravision's service UltraTV with pre-integrated, best-of-breed partner technology to create an end-to-end IPTV multiscreen solution that was ready to deploy in less than 30 days. It includes a content management system and white-label apps for iOS and Android mobile devices. End-users can also cast their content to a TV screen using Google Cast or Apple AirPlay. Running on AWS, the Conax GO Live solution operates on the Conax Contego unified content security platform supporting major native DRMs.

Conax Contego is a highly flexible platform designed with operational efficiency and cost optimization in mind and supports all distribution network technologies, consumer devices and security clients from a unified management system. Conax Contego can be deployed on-site, from a private cloud or a public cloud, managed by the pay-TV operator or as a fully managed service.

