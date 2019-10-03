u-blox expands partnership with Kudelski Group to offer IoT security design and evaluation services

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Thalwil, Switzerland, October 3rd 2019 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, is partnering with the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, to help clients protect Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the ecosystems that they enable. The IoT Security Lab is a consulting service offered by u-blox in partnership with the Kudelski Group, which has more than 30 years' experience of protecting business assets in high-value ecosystems.

The Lab will provide threat assessments and security evaluations for IoT device makers to identify vulnerabilities. These will give clients a complete view of the security of their IoT offerings, at the chip, board and software level. It will also provide advice about a device's overall approach to security and test the security of IoT prototypes before market introduction. This approach will save IoT device vendors time and money and will reduce the chances of financial and reputational damage once the devices are in service.

"u-blox has always considered security in the design of its positioning and wireless communications products," said Eric Heiser, Head of Services at u-blox. "This partnership with the Kudelski Group will extend our focus on security from the device to the ecosystem level."

Jean-Michel Puiatti, SVP IoT Security at the Kudelski Group, added, "Decades of experience have taught us that dedicated device-level security features, such as the Root of Trust (RoT), are vital to building secure equipment, ecosystems, and the services that rely on them. Our partnership with u-blox will enable us to combine its hardware expertise with our security insights to enable a more robust IoT for our clients."

The IoT Security Lab service will offer risk analyses, initial threat assessments, and will design customer-specific IoT security architectures. It will also be able to advise clients on how to design their IoT devices and ecosystems to take advantage of the security capabilities of u-blox products, to avoid vulnerabilities and protect from emerging security issues once in the field.

The IoT Security Lab will enable clients to protect the security of their IoT devices, ecosystems and businesses against the current and evolving threats that arise from communicating over the Internet and other networks. Clients will be able to draw on the combined hardware, software and security expertise of u-blox and Kudelski Group, without having to invest in hiring, retaining and constantly training in-house security experts, which are often scarce and difficult to find.

Clients will also be offered the opportunity to integrate their applications with the Kudelski IoT Security Platform, which creates trust and control between IoT devices and applications, protecting identity, data, decisions, commands and actions. The platform takes an end-to-end approach to protecting the confidentiality and integrity of IoT data, from the device, over the connectivity network all the way through to the application server.

