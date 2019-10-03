Log in
u-blox expands partnership with Kudelski Group to offer IoT security design and evaluation services

10/03/2019

u-blox expands partnership with Kudelski Group
to offer IoT security design and evaluation services

Combination of hardware, software and security expertise enables
device manufacturers to go to market with confidence

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Thalwil, Switzerland, October 3rd 2019 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, is partnering with the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, to help clients protect Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the ecosystems that they enable. The IoT Security Lab is a consulting service offered by u-blox in partnership with the Kudelski Group, which has more than 30 years' experience of protecting business assets in high-value ecosystems.

The Lab will provide threat assessments and security evaluations for IoT device makers to identify vulnerabilities. These will give clients a complete view of the security of their IoT offerings, at the chip, board and software level. It will also provide advice about a device's overall approach to security and test the security of IoT prototypes before market introduction. This approach will save IoT device vendors time and money and will reduce the chances of financial and reputational damage once the devices are in service.

"u-blox has always considered security in the design of its positioning and wireless communications products," said Eric Heiser, Head of Services at u-blox. "This partnership with the Kudelski Group will extend our focus on security from the device to the ecosystem level."

Jean-Michel Puiatti, SVP IoT Security at the Kudelski Group, added, "Decades of experience have taught us that dedicated device-level security features, such as the Root of Trust (RoT), are vital to building secure equipment, ecosystems, and the services that rely on them. Our partnership with u-blox will enable us to combine its hardware expertise with our security insights to enable a more robust IoT for our clients."

The IoT Security Lab service will offer risk analyses, initial threat assessments, and will design customer-specific IoT security architectures. It will also be able to advise clients on how to design their IoT devices and ecosystems to take advantage of the security capabilities of u-blox products, to avoid vulnerabilities and protect from emerging security issues once in the field.

The IoT Security Lab will enable clients to protect the security of their IoT devices, ecosystems and businesses against the current and evolving threats that arise from communicating over the Internet and other networks. Clients will be able to draw on the combined hardware, software and security expertise of u-blox and Kudelski Group, without having to invest in hiring, retaining and constantly training in-house security experts, which are often scarce and difficult to find.

Clients will also be offered the opportunity to integrate their applications with the Kudelski IoT Security Platform, which creates trust and control between IoT devices and applications, protecting identity, data, decisions, commands and actions. The platform takes an end-to-end approach to protecting the confidentiality and integrity of IoT data, from the device, over the connectivity network all the way through to the application server.

For further information, please download our White Paper here.

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem of product supporting data services, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

Media contacts

u-blox

Natacha Seitz

PR Manager

+41 76 437 0788

Kudelski Group

Christopher Schouten

Kudelski Group - IoT Security

Head of Marketing

+1 (480) 819-5781

christopher.schouten@nagra.com

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group - Corporate Communications

Director Media Relations

+41 79 647 61 71

+1 (415) 962-5005

cedric.alber@nagra.com




