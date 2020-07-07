Kuehne+Nagel Group

An easy play: Schleich relies on climate neutral logistics with Kuehne+Nagel's Net Zero Carbon programme

Even in the currently volatile market environment, solutions for climate-neutral supply chains remain highly popular. Schleich GmbH, one of the largest toy manufacturers in Germany and the leading international provider of realistic animal figures, has decided to neutralise its entire sea freight CO2 footprint with the help of Kuehne+Nagel.

'The decisive factor was Kuehne+Nagel's Net Zero Carbon programme, which sets new standards with CO2 neutral logistics. We are pleased about this cooperation set on common values for the environment and people,' says Dirk Engehausen, Chief Executive Officer of Schleich GmbH.

As part of its Net Zero Carbon programme, Kuehne+Nagel offers Schleich a complete solution for CO2 neutralisation. By choosing particularly climate-friendly sea freight connections and compensating the remaining emissions with CO2 certificates, the sea freight of the German toy manufacturer is shipped in a climate-neutral way. Kuehne+Nagel takes care of the entire process and ensures smooth coordination with the rest of the supply chain.

With Net Zero Carbon, Kuehne+Nagel not only supports customers on their way to climate neutrality; the company has also set ambitious climate targets for itself. By the end of 2020, the company's own CO2 emissions (Scopes 1 and 2 of the greenhouse gas protocol) will be neutral; by 2030, this will be extended to all transport by suppliers such as airlines, shipping lines and haulage companies (Scope 3).

Otto Schacht, Member of the Management Board of Kuehne+Nagel International AG, responsible for Sea Logistics, comments: 'Our new partnership with Schleich shows that Kuehne+Nagel has its finger on the pulse with its Net Zero Carbon programme. Our ability to offer Schleich a coordinated package for the CO2 neutral handling of sea freight was decisive. We are pleased to actively support Schleich in their ambitious climate goals.'