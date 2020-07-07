Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Kuehne + Nagel International AG    KNIN   CH0025238863

KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG

(KNIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

An easy play: Schleich relies on climate neutral logistics with Kuehne+Nagel's Net Zero Carbon programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 12:49am EDT
Schindellegi, CH,
07
July
2020
|
06:45
Europe/Berlin
Kuehne+Nagel Group
An easy play: Schleich relies on climate neutral logistics with Kuehne+Nagel's Net Zero Carbon programme
  • German toy manufacturer Schleich now handles its sea freight on a CO2 neutral basis with Kuehne+Nagel
  • Current market environment does not prevent customers from addressing the CO2 emissions of their supply chains
  • With Net Zero Carbon, Kuehne+Nagel offers a complete solution for CO2 neutralisation
Image Kuehne+Nagel Schleich Net Zero Carbon

Even in the currently volatile market environment, solutions for climate-neutral supply chains remain highly popular. Schleich GmbH, one of the largest toy manufacturers in Germany and the leading international provider of realistic animal figures, has decided to neutralise its entire sea freight CO2 footprint with the help of Kuehne+Nagel.

'The decisive factor was Kuehne+Nagel's Net Zero Carbon programme, which sets new standards with CO2 neutral logistics. We are pleased about this cooperation set on common values for the environment and people,' says Dirk Engehausen, Chief Executive Officer of Schleich GmbH.

As part of its Net Zero Carbon programme, Kuehne+Nagel offers Schleich a complete solution for CO2 neutralisation. By choosing particularly climate-friendly sea freight connections and compensating the remaining emissions with CO2 certificates, the sea freight of the German toy manufacturer is shipped in a climate-neutral way. Kuehne+Nagel takes care of the entire process and ensures smooth coordination with the rest of the supply chain.

With Net Zero Carbon, Kuehne+Nagel not only supports customers on their way to climate neutrality; the company has also set ambitious climate targets for itself. By the end of 2020, the company's own CO2 emissions (Scopes 1 and 2 of the greenhouse gas protocol) will be neutral; by 2030, this will be extended to all transport by suppliers such as airlines, shipping lines and haulage companies (Scope 3).

Otto Schacht, Member of the Management Board of Kuehne+Nagel International AG, responsible for Sea Logistics, comments: 'Our new partnership with Schleich shows that Kuehne+Nagel has its finger on the pulse with its Net Zero Carbon programme. Our ability to offer Schleich a coordinated package for the CO2 neutral handling of sea freight was decisive. We are pleased to actively support Schleich in their ambitious climate goals.'

About Kuehne+Nagel

With over 83,000 employees at 1,400 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne + Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in sea logistics, air logistics, road logistics and contract logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.

Disclaimer

Kuehne + Nagel International AG published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 04:48:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATION
12:49aAN EASY PLAY : Schleich relies on climate neutral logistics with Kuehne+Nagel's ..
PU
06/30LEAN SOLUTION FOR HUEL : Kuehne+Nagel provides e-commerce fulfilment in Poland
PU
06/05KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : + Nagel expands its AI-enabled road logistics pla..
PU
05/26Deutsche Post DHL sees supply chains shifting due to virus
RE
05/22KLAUS-MICHAEL KUEHNE : Kuehne+Nagel owner sees about 20,000 job cuts - Die Welt
RE
05/15KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : VinLog powered by Kuehne + Nagel opens dedicated ..
PU
05/05KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
04/30Freight forwarder DSV to cut 3,000 jobs as virus slows global trade
RE
04/27GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing gives up on Embraer, Apple postpones iPhone produ..
04/27Kuehne & Nagel quarterly core earnings fall on coronavirus crisis
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18 953 M 20 102 M 20 102 M
Net income 2020 580 M 616 M 616 M
Net Debt 2020 192 M 203 M 203 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,5x
Yield 2020 2,15%
Capitalization 19 125 M 20 322 M 20 284 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 78 052
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Kuehne + Nagel International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 138,41 CHF
Last Close Price 159,65 CHF
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target -13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Detlef A. Trefzger Chief Executive Officer
Jörg W. Wolle Chairman
Markus Blanka-Graff Chief Financial Officer
Martin Kolbe Chief Information Officer
Klaus-Michael Kuehne Honorary Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-2.18%20 322
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.0.10%10 595
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.-12.15%4 876
STO EXPRESS CO.,LTD.-10.77%3 796
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.-25.52%3 350
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED-12.71%2 702
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group