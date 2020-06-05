Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Kuehne + Nagel International AG    KNIN   CH0025238863

KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG

(KNIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kuehne + Nagel International : + Nagel expands its AI-enabled road logistics platform eTrucknow to Singapore

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 05:11am EDT
Singapore,
12
May
2020
|
06:00
Europe/Berlin
Kuehne + Nagel Singapore
Kuehne + Nagel expands its AI-enabled road logistics platform eTrucknow to Singapore
  • One-stop platform that seamlessly connects shippers and carriers for domestic and cross-border road logistics shipments
  • Instant quotation and competitive rates through self-service platform
  • Proprietary rate engine uses AI to match shipper's requirements with carrier availability eliminating manual processes

Singapore, May 12, 2020 - Kuehne + Nagel has launched its AI-enabled digital road logistics platform sg.eTrucknow.com in Singapore. eTrucknow bridges the supply and demand of road logistics via a digital marketplace, bringing a faster way for customers to book trucks and an easier way for carriers to unlock business opportunities.

Piloted in Thailand, eTrucknow is further enhanced and expanded to Singapore. With eTrucknow, shippers get access to a simplified quotation and comparison process for domestic road logistics shipments; Singapore-Malaysia cross-border road logistics shipments will also be made available in the second half of 2020. Once the shipper provides the shipment details, its AI-enabled engine streamlines and automates the quotation comparison process by validating multiple data points and presents the customer with the most competitive quotation and route.

Real-time visibility, an important concern to customers and carriers, is another key feature of eTrucknow: shippers and carriers will always know where their shipments or drivers are through the platform's real-time track and trace capabilities. One-time shippers will receive standard visibility with pro-active service alerts on delivery milestones.

eTrucknow sg press release

Furthermore, eTrucknow offers approved carriers the opportunity to convert their empty space or trips into potential revenue via the marketplace platform which provides them with access to a network of shippers requiring road freight services. Interested truck vendors can register for an account on eTrucknow.com and are subject to a vetting and onboarding process. To sustain quality of services to our customers in Singapore, Kuehne + Nagel collaborated with the Enterprise Singapore to train local trucking companies, enabling them to transact easily using the platform.

'We are pleased that Kuehne + Nagel has launched eTrucknow in Singapore,' said Lee Eng Keat, Senior Vice President, Commercial and Professional Services, Singapore Economic Development Board. 'The development of such platforms is in line with our focus on digital, client-centric innovation within the logistics industry. This will help trucking service providers better position themselves for the post-COVID-19 upturn, and the recovery in demand across the ASEAN region. We hope to continue working with Kuehne + Nagel, and other like-minded companies, to develop more digital innovation solutions that increase the sophistication of Singapore's logistics industry.'

'The intuitive and easy-to-use digital solution has been developed based on our customers' needs and market trends. The platform's functionalities are continously evolving to create an optimal customer experience from an adhoc shipment to the regular large volume of shipments. We are very excited to be able to shape the future of road logistics business here in Asia,' said Chellan Ganesan, Senior Vice President of Road Logistics for Kuehne + Nagel, Asia Pacific.

eTrucknow will also be deployed across Malaysia, India, Vietnam, New Zealand and Australia this year. The platform is a further step forward in Kuehne + Nagel's digital transformation process and initiative to establish a seamless digital customer journey.

About Kuehne + Nagel

With over 83,000 employees at 1,400 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne + Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in sea logistics, air logistics, road logistics and contract logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.

Disclaimer

Kuehne + Nagel International AG published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 09:10:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATION
05:11aKUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : + Nagel expands its AI-enabled road logistics pla..
PU
05/26DEUTSCHE POST : DHL sees supply chains shifting due to virus
RE
05/22KLAUS-MICHAEL KUEHNE : Kuehne+Nagel owner sees about 20,000 job cuts - Die Welt
RE
05/15KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : VinLog powered by Kuehne + Nagel opens dedicated ..
PU
05/05KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
04/30Freight forwarder DSV to cut 3,000 jobs as virus slows global trade
RE
04/27GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing gives up on Embraer, Apple postpones iPhone produ..
04/27KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : & Nagel quarterly core earnings fall on coronavir..
RE
04/22KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG : quaterly earnings release
04/09KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : + Nagel's Annual General Meeting will take place ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18 988 M 19 885 M 19 885 M
Net income 2020 552 M 578 M 578 M
Net Debt 2020 349 M 366 M 366 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,1x
Yield 2020 2,35%
Capitalization 17 706 M 18 510 M 18 542 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 78 052
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Kuehne + Nagel International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 133,69 CHF
Last Close Price 147,80 CHF
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target -9,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Detlef A. Trefzger Chief Executive Officer
Jörg W. Wolle Chairman
Markus Blanka-Graff Chief Financial Officer
Martin Kolbe Chief Information Officer
Klaus-Michael Kuehne Honorary Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-9.44%18 510
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.4.14%10 859
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.-10.12%4 919
STO EXPRESS CO.,LTD.-7.13%3 899
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.-17.13%3 657
COMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HOLDINGS, S.A.-15.12%2 555
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group