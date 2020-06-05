Kuehne + Nagel International : + Nagel expands its AI-enabled road logistics platform eTrucknow to Singapore

Kuehne + Nagel Singapore

Kuehne + Nagel expands its AI-enabled road logistics platform eTrucknow to Singapore

Real-time visibility, an important concern to customers and carriers, is another key feature of eTrucknow: shippers and carriers will always know where their shipments or drivers are through the platform's real-time track and trace capabilities. One-time shippers will receive standard visibility with pro-active service alerts on delivery milestones.

Piloted in Thailand, eTrucknow is further enhanced and expanded to Singapore. With eTrucknow, shippers get access to a simplified quotation and comparison process for domestic road logistics shipments; Singapore-Malaysia cross-border road logistics shipments will also be made available in the second half of 2020. Once the shipper provides the shipment details, its AI-enabled engine streamlines and automates the quotation comparison process by validating multiple data points and presents the customer with the most competitive quotation and route.

Singapore, May 12, 2020 - Kuehne + Nagel has launched its AI-enabled digital road logistics platform sg.eTrucknow.com in Singapore. eTrucknow bridges the supply and demand of road logistics via a digital marketplace, bringing a faster way for customers to book trucks and an easier way for carriers to unlock business opportunities.

eTrucknow sg press release

Furthermore, eTrucknow offers approved carriers the opportunity to convert their empty space or trips into potential revenue via the marketplace platform which provides them with access to a network of shippers requiring road freight services. Interested truck vendors can register for an account on eTrucknow.com and are subject to a vetting and onboarding process. To sustain quality of services to our customers in Singapore, Kuehne + Nagel collaborated with the Enterprise Singapore to train local trucking companies, enabling them to transact easily using the platform.

'We are pleased that Kuehne + Nagel has launched eTrucknow in Singapore,' said Lee Eng Keat, Senior Vice President, Commercial and Professional Services, Singapore Economic Development Board. 'The development of such platforms is in line with our focus on digital, client-centric innovation within the logistics industry. This will help trucking service providers better position themselves for the post-COVID-19 upturn, and the recovery in demand across the ASEAN region. We hope to continue working with Kuehne + Nagel, and other like-minded companies, to develop more digital innovation solutions that increase the sophistication of Singapore's logistics industry.'

'The intuitive and easy-to-use digital solution has been developed based on our customers' needs and market trends. The platform's functionalities are continously evolving to create an optimal customer experience from an adhoc shipment to the regular large volume of shipments. We are very excited to be able to shape the future of road logistics business here in Asia,' said Chellan Ganesan, Senior Vice President of Road Logistics for Kuehne + Nagel, Asia Pacific.

eTrucknow will also be deployed across Malaysia, India, Vietnam, New Zealand and Australia this year. The platform is a further step forward in Kuehne + Nagel's digital transformation process and initiative to establish a seamless digital customer journey.