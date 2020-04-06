Kuehne + Nagel International : + Nagel launches eShipAsia to meet the logistics needs of Intra..

Kuehne + Nagel Asia Pacific

Kuehne + Nagel launches eShipAsia to meet the logistics needs of Intra-Asia shippers

Singapore, April 07, 2020 - Kuehne + Nagel launches eShipAsia - an online logistics platform enabling Intra-Asia shippers to optimise every shipment based on the route, transit time and cost instantly.

'As one of the largest trades in the world, the Intra-Asia trade is a highly dynamic and fragmented market, characterised by transactional business models. This makes it challenging and time-consuming for shippers to find and procure the best transport options,' says Casper Ellerbaek, Senior Vice President for Kuehne + Nagel Asia Pacific, Seafreight.

On eShipAsia, shippers are connected to 20 countries, and can instantly compare sailing schedules and rates between 2,220 port pairs, 7,500 service loops and 54 underlying carriers. A wide range of filters enables users to fine-tune their search results.

The instant and competitive quotations provide full transparency on all applicable surcharges. These quotations can either be saved or booked immediately. eShipAsia's smart templates also help to eliminate data replication, creating a fast and efficient booking process. The automatic rate renewals help users save time on procurement.

Advanced online track and trace features allow users to stay informed on their shipment status anytime, anywhere. A dedicated team of local operations specialists is also available to provide offline support.

Jens Drewes, President for Kuehne + Nagel Asia Pacific, says, 'Users from our pilot testing reaffirmed that eShipAsia enables them to make better and faster decisions as the platform optimises their Intra-Asia shipments based on the route, transit time and costs. We are pleased to provide a seamless digital experience for our customers, changing a process that took days into a matter of seconds without compromising on our service levels and competitive rates.'

eShipAsia is an extension of Kuehne + Nagel's online explore, quote, book and track capabilities and is fully integrated with myKN.

The technology-led platform is available in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, South Korea and Greater China and available in local languages.

Visit www.eShipAsia.com to experience the platform firsthand.