KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG

KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG (KNIN)
My previous session
News 
News

Denmark's DSV to keep hunting big targets after Panalpina - CEO

01/23/2019 | 11:15am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss transport and logistics firm Panalpina is seen at an office building in Glattbrugg

ZURICH (Reuters) - Denmark's DSV, whose tentative $4 billion bid for Swiss shipper Panalpina would be its largest takeover, will seek additional billion-dollar deals regardless of this offer's fate, Chief Executive Jens Bjorn Andersen said.

"For sure, we will continue to do that," Andersen told reporters on Wednesday. "It is the best way we can spend the money we generate ourselves."

In Zurich for meetings, Andersen said the allure of cost-cutting, including slashing duplicate jobs, as well as broadening global reach with Panalpina's air- and sea-freight operations, are driving his bid to create what would be the world's No. 4 freight-forwarding company.

Only DHL Logistics, Kuehne & Nagel and DB Schenker would be bigger.

Panalpina has said it is considering the approach.

DSV's cash-and-shares bid last week came as the Swiss company faced pressure from an activist, 12.3 percent owner Cevian Capital, for a deal amid differences over strategy.

Some analysts suggest DSV may have to up the ante to get Panalpina's biggest shareholder -- the Ernst Goehner Foundation, with a 46 percent stake -- to cooperate.

The foundation has declined comment, while Cevian has said it likes the DSV tie-up.

Andersen declined comment on boosting his offer, insisting only that DSV would remain disciplined. He described the existing bid as "much better" than its 170 franc-per share value when it was announced on Jan. 16, since DSV stock has risen 11 percent since then.

Panalpina's shares have climbed 34 percent, to a 4.2 billion Swiss francs (3.23 billion pounds) market capitalisation.

Despite DSV's failed attempt to buy Switzerland's CEVA Logistics last year, Andersen said he was not under pressure to rack up a win at all costs.

NO FEAR

"We are not afraid of failing twice," Andersen said. "The future success of DSV is not dependent on this acquisition."

CEVA eventually agreed to be bought by France's CMA CGM.

Also last year, Switzerland's Kuehne & Nagel voiced interest in takeover talks with Panalpina.

Andersen said DSV's gambit was not simply to box out a bigger competitor. "We cannot spend what is equivalent to around 4 billion Swiss francs in a defensive move," he said, adding the market will remain fragmented -- the top 20 freight-forwarders now have just 30 percent market share -- regardless of who owns Panalpina.

Panalpina's 2.12 percent dividend yield, according to Refinitiv data, dwarfs DSV's 0.39 percent yield. Amid grumbling over the difference, Andersen said DSV would consider boosting payouts "slightly" should investors demand it.

(Reporting by John Miller and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Michael Shields)

By John Miller
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CEVA LOGISTICS AG 0.00% 29.85 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DSV 1.66% 525.2 Delayed Quote.20.36%
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG 0.49% 134.35 Delayed Quote.5.86%
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG 3.22% 182.4 Delayed Quote.35.04%
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 22 753 M
EBIT 2018 1 008 M
Net income 2018 785 M
Finance 2018 659 M
Yield 2018 4,38%
P/E ratio 2018 20,39
P/E ratio 2019 18,76
EV / Sales 2018 0,68x
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
Capitalization 16 050 M
Chart KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Kuehne und Nagel International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 147  CHF
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Detlef A. Trefzger Member-Management Board
Joerg W. Wolle Chairman
Markus Blanka-Graff Chief Financial Officer
Martin Kolbe Chief Information Officer
Klaus-Michael Kuehne Honorary Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG5.86%16 085
YUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%7 882
NIPPON EXPRESS CO LTD8.57%5 877
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO LTD--.--%4 690
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG35.04%4 211
STO EXPRESS CO LTD--.--%4 110
